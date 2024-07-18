LTI Mindtree Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.54% YOY

LTI Mindtree Q1 Results Live : LTI Mindtree declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 5.06% increase in revenue year-over-year. However, the profit witnessed a decline of 1.54% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.81% growth in revenue and a 3.08% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.15% rise quarter-over-quarter and a 5.15% increase year-over-year.
Operating income displayed a 4.75% increase from the previous quarter but decreased by 5.51% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹38.23, showing a 1.6% decrease year-over-year.
LTI Mindtree's stock performance in the market exhibited a 3.44% return in the last week, while reflecting -10.8% and -11.64% returns in the last 6 months and year-to-date respectively.
With a market capitalization of ₹164686.2 Cr, LTI Mindtree's 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹6442 and ₹4513.55 respectively.
Analysts covering the company as of 18 Jul, 2024, provided varied ratings including 4 Strong Sell, 9 Sell, 10 Hold, 10 Buy, and 2 Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation on the stock was to Hold.
LTI Mindtree Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9142.6
|8892.9
|+2.81%
|8702.1
|+5.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5887.1
|5820.1
|+1.15%
|5598.7
|+5.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|235.2
|227
|+3.61%
|184.7
|+27.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|7771.7
|7584.2
|+2.47%
|7251.3
|+7.18%
|Operating Income
|1370.9
|1308.7
|+4.75%
|1450.8
|-5.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1525.6
|1448.3
|+5.34%
|1536.4
|-0.7%
|Net Income
|1133.8
|1099.9
|+3.08%
|1151.5
|-1.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|38.23
|37.06
|+3.16%
|38.85
|-1.6%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1133.8Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹9142.6Cr
