LTI Mindtree Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.54% YOY

LTI Mindtree Q1 Results Live

LTI Mindtree Q1 Results Live : LTI Mindtree declared their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 5.06% increase in revenue year-over-year. However, the profit witnessed a decline of 1.54% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.81% growth in revenue and a 3.08% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.15% rise quarter-over-quarter and a 5.15% increase year-over-year.

Operating income displayed a 4.75% increase from the previous quarter but decreased by 5.51% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 38.23, showing a 1.6% decrease year-over-year.

LTI Mindtree's stock performance in the market exhibited a 3.44% return in the last week, while reflecting -10.8% and -11.64% returns in the last 6 months and year-to-date respectively.

With a market capitalization of 164686.2 Cr, LTI Mindtree's 52-week high and low were recorded at 6442 and 4513.55 respectively.

Analysts covering the company as of 18 Jul, 2024, provided varied ratings including 4 Strong Sell, 9 Sell, 10 Hold, 10 Buy, and 2 Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation on the stock was to Hold.

LTI Mindtree Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9142.68892.9+2.81%8702.1+5.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5887.15820.1+1.15%5598.7+5.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization235.2227+3.61%184.7+27.34%
Total Operating Expense7771.77584.2+2.47%7251.3+7.18%
Operating Income1370.91308.7+4.75%1450.8-5.51%
Net Income Before Taxes1525.61448.3+5.34%1536.4-0.7%
Net Income1133.81099.9+3.08%1151.5-1.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS38.2337.06+3.16%38.85-1.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1133.8Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹9142.6Cr

