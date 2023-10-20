Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  LTI Mindtree Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 49.36% YOY

LTI Mindtree Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 49.36% YOY

Livemint

LTI Mindtree Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 43.89% YoY & profit decreased by 49.36% YoY

LTI Mindtree Q2 FY24 Results

LTI Mindtree declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 43.89% & the profit decreased by 49.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.34% and the profit increased by 0.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.47% q-o-q & decreased by 42.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.91% q-o-q & decreased by 49.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 39.17 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 48.81% Y-o-Y.

LTI Mindtree has delivered -1.7% return in the last 1 week, 22.9% return in last 6 months and 18.09% YTD return.

Currently the LTI Mindtree has a market cap of 152535.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5593.4 & 4121 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 36 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

LTI Mindtree Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8905.48702.1+2.34%15872-43.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5680.85598.7+1.47%9827-42.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization208.2184.7+12.72%362.3-42.53%
Total Operating Expense7482.37251.3+3.19%13067.8-42.74%
Operating Income1423.11450.8-1.91%2804.2-49.25%
Net Income Before Taxes1519.31536.4-1.11%3036.7-49.97%
Net Income1161.81151.5+0.89%2294.1-49.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS39.1738.85+0.82%76.51-48.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1161.8Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹8905.4Cr

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:50 AM IST
