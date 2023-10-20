LTI Mindtree Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 49.36% YOY
LTI Mindtree declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 43.89% & the profit decreased by 49.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.34% and the profit increased by 0.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.47% q-o-q & decreased by 42.19% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.91% q-o-q & decreased by 49.25% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹39.17 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 48.81% Y-o-Y.
LTI Mindtree has delivered -1.7% return in the last 1 week, 22.9% return in last 6 months and 18.09% YTD return.
Currently the LTI Mindtree has a market cap of ₹152535.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5593.4 & ₹4121 respectively.
As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 36 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.
LTI Mindtree Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8905.4
|8702.1
|+2.34%
|15872
|-43.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5680.8
|5598.7
|+1.47%
|9827
|-42.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|208.2
|184.7
|+12.72%
|362.3
|-42.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|7482.3
|7251.3
|+3.19%
|13067.8
|-42.74%
|Operating Income
|1423.1
|1450.8
|-1.91%
|2804.2
|-49.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1519.3
|1536.4
|-1.11%
|3036.7
|-49.97%
|Net Income
|1161.8
|1151.5
|+0.89%
|2294.1
|-49.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|39.17
|38.85
|+0.82%
|76.51
|-48.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1161.8Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹8905.4Cr
