LTI Mindtree Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 49.36% YOY

LTI Mindtree declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 43.89% & the profit decreased by 49.36% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.34% and the profit increased by 0.89%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.47% q-o-q & decreased by 42.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.91% q-o-q & decreased by 49.25% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹39.17 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 48.81% Y-o-Y.

LTI Mindtree has delivered -1.7% return in the last 1 week, 22.9% return in last 6 months and 18.09% YTD return.

Currently the LTI Mindtree has a market cap of ₹152535.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5593.4 & ₹4121 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 36 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

LTI Mindtree Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8905.4 8702.1 +2.34% 15872 -43.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5680.8 5598.7 +1.47% 9827 -42.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 208.2 184.7 +12.72% 362.3 -42.53% Total Operating Expense 7482.3 7251.3 +3.19% 13067.8 -42.74% Operating Income 1423.1 1450.8 -1.91% 2804.2 -49.25% Net Income Before Taxes 1519.3 1536.4 -1.11% 3036.7 -49.97% Net Income 1161.8 1151.5 +0.89% 2294.1 -49.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 39.17 38.85 +0.82% 76.51 -48.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1161.8Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹8905.4Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!