LTI Mindtree Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.68% YoY

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
LTI Mindtree Q2 Results Live : LTI Mindtree declared their Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 5.92% year-over-year. The company's profit also saw a significant rise of 7.68% compared to the same quarter last year.

When compared to the previous quarter, the results were equally impressive, with revenue growing by 3.18% and profit increasing by 10.34%. This upward trend indicates a strong operational performance amid challenging market conditions.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising by 2.16% quarter-over-quarter and 5.87% year-over-year. Despite this increase in expenses, the operating income demonstrated resilience, increasing by 6.37% sequentially and by 2.47% on a yearly basis.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 42.17, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 7.66%. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for the company’s profitability and overall financial health.

In terms of market performance, LTI Mindtree has delivered a return of 0.76% in the last week, an impressive 36.13% over the last six months, and a modest 1.58% year-to-date return. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 189,355.9 Crores, with a 52-week high of 6574.95 and a low of 4513.55.

As of 18 Oct, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering LTI Mindtree is to Hold, with 5 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, another 5 suggesting Sell, 8 advising Hold, 12 advocating Buy, and 5 giving a Strong Buy rating. This diverse range of recommendations reflects varying perspectives on the company's future performance.

LTI Mindtree Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9432.99142.6+3.18%8905.4+5.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total60145887.1+2.16%5680.8+5.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization241.1235.2+2.51%208.2+15.8%
Total Operating Expense7974.77771.7+2.61%7482.3+6.58%
Operating Income1458.21370.9+6.37%1423.1+2.47%
Net Income Before Taxes1686.81525.6+10.57%1519.3+11.02%
Net Income12511133.8+10.34%1161.8+7.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS42.1738.23+10.31%39.17+7.66%
₹1251Cr
₹9432.9Cr
