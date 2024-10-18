LTI Mindtree Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.68% YoY

LTI Mindtree Q2 Results Live : LTI Mindtree declared their Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 5.92% year-over-year. The company's profit also saw a significant rise of 7.68% compared to the same quarter last year.
When compared to the previous quarter, the results were equally impressive, with revenue growing by 3.18% and profit increasing by 10.34%. This upward trend indicates a strong operational performance amid challenging market conditions.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising by 2.16% quarter-over-quarter and 5.87% year-over-year. Despite this increase in expenses, the operating income demonstrated resilience, increasing by 6.37% sequentially and by 2.47% on a yearly basis.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹42.17, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 7.66%. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for the company’s profitability and overall financial health.
In terms of market performance, LTI Mindtree has delivered a return of 0.76% in the last week, an impressive 36.13% over the last six months, and a modest 1.58% year-to-date return. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹189,355.9 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹6574.95 and a low of ₹4513.55.
As of 18 Oct, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering LTI Mindtree is to Hold, with 5 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, another 5 suggesting Sell, 8 advising Hold, 12 advocating Buy, and 5 giving a Strong Buy rating. This diverse range of recommendations reflects varying perspectives on the company's future performance.
LTI Mindtree Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9432.9
|9142.6
|+3.18%
|8905.4
|+5.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6014
|5887.1
|+2.16%
|5680.8
|+5.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|241.1
|235.2
|+2.51%
|208.2
|+15.8%
|Total Operating Expense
|7974.7
|7771.7
|+2.61%
|7482.3
|+6.58%
|Operating Income
|1458.2
|1370.9
|+6.37%
|1423.1
|+2.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1686.8
|1525.6
|+10.57%
|1519.3
|+11.02%
|Net Income
|1251
|1133.8
|+10.34%
|1161.8
|+7.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|42.17
|38.23
|+10.31%
|39.17
|+7.66%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess