LTI Mindtree Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.68% YoY

LTI Mindtree Q2 Results Live : LTI Mindtree declared their Q2 results on 17 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with the topline increasing by 5.92% year-over-year. The company's profit also saw a significant rise of 7.68% compared to the same quarter last year.

When compared to the previous quarter, the results were equally impressive, with revenue growing by 3.18% and profit increasing by 10.34%. This upward trend indicates a strong operational performance amid challenging market conditions.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising by 2.16% quarter-over-quarter and 5.87% year-over-year. Despite this increase in expenses, the operating income demonstrated resilience, increasing by 6.37% sequentially and by 2.47% on a yearly basis.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹42.17, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 7.66%. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for the company’s profitability and overall financial health.

In terms of market performance, LTI Mindtree has delivered a return of 0.76% in the last week, an impressive 36.13% over the last six months, and a modest 1.58% year-to-date return. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹189,355.9 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹6574.95 and a low of ₹4513.55.

As of 18 Oct, 2024, the consensus among analysts covering LTI Mindtree is to Hold, with 5 analysts recommending a Strong Sell, another 5 suggesting Sell, 8 advising Hold, 12 advocating Buy, and 5 giving a Strong Buy rating. This diverse range of recommendations reflects varying perspectives on the company's future performance.

LTI Mindtree Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9432.9 9142.6 +3.18% 8905.4 +5.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6014 5887.1 +2.16% 5680.8 +5.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 241.1 235.2 +2.51% 208.2 +15.8% Total Operating Expense 7974.7 7771.7 +2.61% 7482.3 +6.58% Operating Income 1458.2 1370.9 +6.37% 1423.1 +2.47% Net Income Before Taxes 1686.8 1525.6 +10.57% 1519.3 +11.02% Net Income 1251 1133.8 +10.34% 1161.8 +7.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 42.17 38.23 +10.31% 39.17 +7.66%