Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  LTI Mindtree Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 16.83% YOY

Livemint

LTI Mindtree Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.6% YoY & profit increased by 16.83% YoY

LTI Mindtree Q3 FY24 Results Live

LTI Mindtree declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.6% & the profit increased by 16.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.25% and the profit increased by 0.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.85% q-o-q & increased by 2.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.61% q-o-q & increased by 15.81% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 39.4 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.35% Y-o-Y.

LTI Mindtree has delivered 5.52% return in the last 1 week, 25.75% return in last 6 months and -0.31% YTD return.

Currently the LTI Mindtree has a market cap of 185855.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6442 & 4121 respectively.

As of 19 Jan, 2024 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

LTI Mindtree Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9016.68905.4+1.25%8620+4.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5632.75680.8-0.85%5472.2+2.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization199208.2-4.42%178.1+11.73%
Total Operating Expense7630.77482.3+1.98%7423.3+2.79%
Operating Income1385.91423.1-2.61%1196.7+15.81%
Net Income Before Taxes1544.71519.3+1.67%1310.6+17.86%
Net Income1168.91161.8+0.61%1000.5+16.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS39.439.17+0.59%35.07+12.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1168.9Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹9016.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

