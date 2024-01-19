LTI Mindtree Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 16.83% YOY

LTI Mindtree declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.6% & the profit increased by 16.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.25% and the profit increased by 0.61%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.85% q-o-q & increased by 2.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.61% q-o-q & increased by 15.81% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹39.4 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.35% Y-o-Y.

LTI Mindtree has delivered 5.52% return in the last 1 week, 25.75% return in last 6 months and -0.31% YTD return.

Currently the LTI Mindtree has a market cap of ₹185855.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6442 & ₹4121 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 19 Jan, 2024 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

LTI Mindtree Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9016.6 8905.4 +1.25% 8620 +4.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5632.7 5680.8 -0.85% 5472.2 +2.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 199 208.2 -4.42% 178.1 +11.73% Total Operating Expense 7630.7 7482.3 +1.98% 7423.3 +2.79% Operating Income 1385.9 1423.1 -2.61% 1196.7 +15.81% Net Income Before Taxes 1544.7 1519.3 +1.67% 1310.6 +17.86% Net Income 1168.9 1161.8 +0.61% 1000.5 +16.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 39.4 39.17 +0.59% 35.07 +12.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1168.9Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹9016.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!