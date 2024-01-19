LTI Mindtree Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 16.83% YOY

LTI Mindtree declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 4.6% & the profit increased by 16.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.25% and the profit increased by 0.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.85% q-o-q & increased by 2.93% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.61% q-o-q & increased by 15.81% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹39.4 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 12.35% Y-o-Y.
LTI Mindtree has delivered 5.52% return in the last 1 week, 25.75% return in last 6 months and -0.31% YTD return.
Currently the LTI Mindtree has a market cap of ₹185855.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6442 & ₹4121 respectively.
As of 19 Jan, 2024 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.
LTI Mindtree Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9016.6
|8905.4
|+1.25%
|8620
|+4.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5632.7
|5680.8
|-0.85%
|5472.2
|+2.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|199
|208.2
|-4.42%
|178.1
|+11.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|7630.7
|7482.3
|+1.98%
|7423.3
|+2.79%
|Operating Income
|1385.9
|1423.1
|-2.61%
|1196.7
|+15.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1544.7
|1519.3
|+1.67%
|1310.6
|+17.86%
|Net Income
|1168.9
|1161.8
|+0.61%
|1000.5
|+16.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|39.4
|39.17
|+0.59%
|35.07
|+12.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1168.9Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹9016.6Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!