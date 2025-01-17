LTI Mindtree Q3 Results 2025:On January 16, 2025, LTI Mindtree announced their Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the company. The topline saw an increase of 7.15% year-on-year, with revenue reaching ₹9660.9 crore. However, the profit experienced a decline of 7.14% year-on-year, amounting to ₹1085.4 crore.

Comparing to the previous quarter, LTI Mindtree's revenue grew by 2.42%, but profit fell significantly by 13.24%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.01% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.05% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs.

Additionally, the operating income for the quarter decreased by 8.87% compared to the last quarter and fell by 4.11% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also reflected a downturn, reported at ₹36.59 for Q3, a decrease of 7.13% year-on-year.

As of January 17, 2025, the market sentiment on LTI Mindtree remains cautious. Out of 37 analysts covering the company, 4 have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have rated it as Sell, 8 analysts have placed a Hold rating, while 13 analysts have issued a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stands at Hold, indicating a wait-and-see approach among market analysts.

LTI Mindtree Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9660.9 9432.9 +2.42% 9016.6 +7.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6254.9 6014 +4.01% 5632.7 +11.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 264.4 241.1 +9.66% 199 +32.86% Total Operating Expense 8332 7974.7 +4.48% 7630.7 +9.19% Operating Income 1328.9 1458.2 -8.87% 1385.9 -4.11% Net Income Before Taxes 1472.5 1686.8 -12.7% 1544.7 -4.67% Net Income 1085.4 1251 -13.24% 1168.9 -7.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 36.59 42.17 -13.23% 39.4 -7.13%