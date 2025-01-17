LTI Mindtree Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 7.14% YOY, profit at ₹1085.4 crore and revenue at ₹9660.9 crore

LTI Mindtree Q3 Results 2025:On January 16, 2025, LTI Mindtree announced their Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the company. The topline saw an increase of 7.15% year-on-year, with revenue reaching ₹9660.9 crore. However, the profit experienced a decline of 7.14% year-on-year, amounting to ₹1085.4 crore.
Comparing to the previous quarter, LTI Mindtree's revenue grew by 2.42%, but profit fell significantly by 13.24%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.01% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.05% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs.
Additionally, the operating income for the quarter decreased by 8.87% compared to the last quarter and fell by 4.11% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also reflected a downturn, reported at ₹36.59 for Q3, a decrease of 7.13% year-on-year.
As of January 17, 2025, the market sentiment on LTI Mindtree remains cautious. Out of 37 analysts covering the company, 4 have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have rated it as Sell, 8 analysts have placed a Hold rating, while 13 analysts have issued a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stands at Hold, indicating a wait-and-see approach among market analysts.
LTI Mindtree Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9660.9
|9432.9
|+2.42%
|9016.6
|+7.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6254.9
|6014
|+4.01%
|5632.7
|+11.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|264.4
|241.1
|+9.66%
|199
|+32.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|8332
|7974.7
|+4.48%
|7630.7
|+9.19%
|Operating Income
|1328.9
|1458.2
|-8.87%
|1385.9
|-4.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1472.5
|1686.8
|-12.7%
|1544.7
|-4.67%
|Net Income
|1085.4
|1251
|-13.24%
|1168.9
|-7.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|36.59
|42.17
|-13.23%
|39.4
|-7.13%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1085.4Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹9660.9Cr