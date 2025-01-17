LTI Mindtree Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 7.14% YOY, profit at ₹1085.4 crore and revenue at ₹9660.9 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:26 AM IST
LTI Mindtree Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

LTI Mindtree Q3 Results 2025:On January 16, 2025, LTI Mindtree announced their Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the company. The topline saw an increase of 7.15% year-on-year, with revenue reaching 9660.9 crore. However, the profit experienced a decline of 7.14% year-on-year, amounting to 1085.4 crore.

Comparing to the previous quarter, LTI Mindtree's revenue grew by 2.42%, but profit fell significantly by 13.24%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.01% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.05% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs.

LTI Mindtree Q3 Results

Additionally, the operating income for the quarter decreased by 8.87% compared to the last quarter and fell by 4.11% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also reflected a downturn, reported at 36.59 for Q3, a decrease of 7.13% year-on-year.

As of January 17, 2025, the market sentiment on LTI Mindtree remains cautious. Out of 37 analysts covering the company, 4 have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have rated it as Sell, 8 analysts have placed a Hold rating, while 13 analysts have issued a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stands at Hold, indicating a wait-and-see approach among market analysts.

LTI Mindtree Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9660.99432.9+2.42%9016.6+7.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6254.96014+4.01%5632.7+11.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization264.4241.1+9.66%199+32.86%
Total Operating Expense83327974.7+4.48%7630.7+9.19%
Operating Income1328.91458.2-8.87%1385.9-4.11%
Net Income Before Taxes1472.51686.8-12.7%1544.7-4.67%
Net Income1085.41251-13.24%1168.9-7.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS36.5942.17-13.23%39.4-7.13%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1085.4Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹9660.9Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:26 AM IST
