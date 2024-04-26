LTI Mindtree Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.24% YOY

LTI Mindtree Q4 Results Live : LTI Mindtree declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 2.32% & the profit decreased by 1.24% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.37% and the profit decreased by 5.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.33% q-o-q & increased by 4.29% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 5.57% q-o-q & decreased by 7.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹37.06 for Q4 which decreased by 1.45% Y-o-Y.
LTI Mindtree has delivered 1.37% return in the last 1 week, -9.17% return in last 6 months and -24.91% YTD return.
Currently the LTI Mindtree has a market cap of ₹139989.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6442 & ₹4153.05 respectively.
As of 26 Apr, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Apr, 2024 was to Hold.
LTI Mindtree Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8892.9
|9016.6
|-1.37%
|8691
|+2.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5820.1
|5632.7
|+3.33%
|5580.7
|+4.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|227
|199
|+14.07%
|182.3
|+24.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|7584.2
|7630.7
|-0.61%
|7269.6
|+4.33%
|Operating Income
|1308.7
|1385.9
|-5.57%
|1421.4
|-7.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1448.3
|1544.7
|-6.24%
|1444.2
|+0.28%
|Net Income
|1099.9
|1168.9
|-5.9%
|1113.7
|-1.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|37.06
|39.4
|-5.94%
|37.61
|-1.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1099.9Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹8892.9Cr
