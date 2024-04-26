LTI Mindtree Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.24% YOY

LTI Mindtree Q4 Results Live : LTI Mindtree declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 2.32% & the profit decreased by 1.24% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.37% and the profit decreased by 5.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.33% q-o-q & increased by 4.29% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 5.57% q-o-q & decreased by 7.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹37.06 for Q4 which decreased by 1.45% Y-o-Y.

LTI Mindtree has delivered 1.37% return in the last 1 week, -9.17% return in last 6 months and -24.91% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the LTI Mindtree has a market cap of ₹139989.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹6442 & ₹4153.05 respectively.

As of 26 Apr, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Apr, 2024 was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LTI Mindtree Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8892.9 9016.6 -1.37% 8691 +2.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5820.1 5632.7 +3.33% 5580.7 +4.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 227 199 +14.07% 182.3 +24.52% Total Operating Expense 7584.2 7630.7 -0.61% 7269.6 +4.33% Operating Income 1308.7 1385.9 -5.57% 1421.4 -7.93% Net Income Before Taxes 1448.3 1544.7 -6.24% 1444.2 +0.28% Net Income 1099.9 1168.9 -5.9% 1113.7 -1.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 37.06 39.4 -5.94% 37.61 -1.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1099.9Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹8892.9Cr

