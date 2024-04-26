Hello User
LTI Mindtree Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.24% YOY

LTI Mindtree Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 1.24% YOY

Livemint

LTI Mindtree Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.32% YoY & profit decreased by 1.24% YoY

LTI Mindtree Q4 Results Live

LTI Mindtree Q4 Results Live : LTI Mindtree declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 2.32% & the profit decreased by 1.24% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.37% and the profit decreased by 5.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.33% q-o-q & increased by 4.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 5.57% q-o-q & decreased by 7.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 37.06 for Q4 which decreased by 1.45% Y-o-Y.

LTI Mindtree has delivered 1.37% return in the last 1 week, -9.17% return in last 6 months and -24.91% YTD return.

Currently the LTI Mindtree has a market cap of 139989.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 6442 & 4153.05 respectively.

As of 26 Apr, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Apr, 2024 was to Hold.

LTI Mindtree Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8892.99016.6-1.37%8691+2.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5820.15632.7+3.33%5580.7+4.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization227199+14.07%182.3+24.52%
Total Operating Expense7584.27630.7-0.61%7269.6+4.33%
Operating Income1308.71385.9-5.57%1421.4-7.93%
Net Income Before Taxes1448.31544.7-6.24%1444.2+0.28%
Net Income1099.91168.9-5.9%1113.7-1.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS37.0639.4-5.94%37.61-1.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1099.9Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹8892.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

