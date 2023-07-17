LTIMindree Q1 Results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹11,51 crore, revenue up 13%; check details2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST
LTIMindree Q1 Results: IT services company LTIMindtree announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 17, reporting a net profit of ₹1,151 crore, up four per cent compared to ₹1,105 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 came in at ₹8,702 crore, registering a growth of 14 per cent, compared to ₹7,644 crore in the year-ago period.
