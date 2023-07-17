LTIMindree Q1 Results: IT services company LTIMindtree announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) on July 17, reporting a net profit of ₹1,151 crore, up four per cent compared to ₹1,105 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 came in at ₹8,702 crore, registering a growth of 14 per cent, compared to ₹7,644 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has posted an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹1,635 crore in the June quarter, which is up nine per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, EBITDA margins shrunk to 18.8 per cent for the quarter under review, compared to 19.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

The revenue in dollar terms came in at $1,058.7 million in the June quarter. Also, in constant currency terms, the revenue growth came in at 0.1 per cent The company's rate of attrition in the trailing 12 months was at 17.8 per cent for the first quarter down, from 20.2 per cent in Q4FY23. The total headcount declined sequentially by 1,808 to 82,738 employees in the June quarter.

In terms of segment-wise performance, LTIMindtree recorded the highest growth in BFSI segment at 12 per cent, and a 1 per cent growth in other key verticals such as hi-tech, entertainment and media.

Geography-wise, the revenue growth was highest at 10 percent in North America region, followed by 7 per cent in Europe. For the rest of the world, the revenue declined by 2.6 per cent, according to LTIMindree's exchange filing to the stock exchanges.

Our key verticals BFSI, Manufacturing & Resources and Hi-Tech, Media, and Entertainment which make up 75 per cent of our revenues performed well. Our strategic programs are bearing fruit and is evident in the upward movement across our client buckets. The order inflow continued to increase and reached $1.41 billion in this quarter,'' said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree.

‘’The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today has approved allotment of 8,480 equity shares of face value Re.1/- each of the company, consequent upon exercise of stock options granted under the 'LTIMindtree Employee Stock Options Scheme 2015' of the Company. These equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects,'' said LTIMindtree in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on July 17.