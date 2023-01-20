LTIMindtree Q3: Net profit declines by 4.7%, ₹20 dividend declared2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 06:07 PM IST
The consolidated revenue of the IT grew by 25.3 per cent to ₹8620 crore in the quarter under review against ₹6880.7 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal.
IT services firm LTIMindtree on Friday reported a decline of 4.7 per cent rise in net profit to ₹1000.7 crore for the December 2022 quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹1050.1 in the year ago period.
