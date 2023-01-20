LTIMindtree Q3: Net profit declines by 4.7%, 20 dividend declared

“We are pleased to report a strong Q3 FY23, our first as LTIMindtree. The combined entity has started out with a USD 1 billion quarterly revenue run rate, a top-quartile constant currency year-over year revenue growth of 16.3%, and a robust order inflow of USD 1.25 billion. Our performance speaks to our steadfast client focus through the merger and our resilient client and solutions portfolio. Clients across sectors are evincing keen interest in our unique value proposition spanning core to experience to edge. The client imperative to dial up technology-led innovation for future-readiness holds significant long-term upside for our full-stack offerings and cross industry exposure, boosting our endeavour to deliver industry-leading revenue growth in the future as well," said CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee, LTIMindtree.