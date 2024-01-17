LTIMindtree Q3 Results: Highest order inflow clocked at $1.5 billion, EBITDA up 15% YoY: 5 key highlights
LTIMindtree Q3 Results: The IT services company reported robust earnings in the December quarter driven by all time-high quarterly order book and robust revenue growth across key segments.
LTIMindtree Q3 Results: LTIMindtree announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) on Wednesday, January 17, reporting a rise of 17 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,169 crore, compared to ₹1,000 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit rose marginally at 0.6 per cent, compared to ₹1,162.3 crore in the preceding September quarter.