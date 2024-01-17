LTIMindtree Q3 Results: LTIMindtree announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) on Wednesday, January 17, reporting a rise of 17 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,169 crore, compared to ₹1,000 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit rose marginally at 0.6 per cent, compared to ₹1,162.3 crore in the preceding September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, LTIMindtree's net profit rose 5.7 per cent at ₹3,484 crore. The IT services company reported robust earnings in the December quarter driven by all time-high quarterly order book and robust revenue growth across key segments.

Here are 5 key highlights of LTIMindtree's Q3 scorecard:1.Revenue Growth LTIMindtree's total revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose around five per cent at ₹9,016 crore, compared to ₹8,620 crore in the corresponding period last year. For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, LTIMindtree's revenue rose 8.7 per cent at ₹26,624 crore. Revenue rose 20.3 per cent in manufacturing & resources segment and 35.6 per cent in banking, financial services & insurance segment.

“Our strong operational performance in a seasonally weak quarter speaks about the organization’s resilience amid the continuing macro challenges. For the quarter, we reported a revenue of $1.08 billion, a 3.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in USD terms,'' said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree.

2.Order Book LTIMindtree clocked its highest order inflow in the December quarter at $1.5 billion, registering a 21 per cent annual growth. Among key deal wins, a US-based premier oil and gas producer selected LTIMindtree as their strategic partner for end-to-end technology services. As part of the partnership, LTIMindtree will provide services across several value-based portfolios covering digital solutions, platforms and operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’We have booked our highest-ever order inflow at $1.5 billion, representing a 21 per cent increase YoY, and our strong cash flow metrics helped us cross ₹10,000 crore in cash and investment balance. These strong indicators make us confident to deliver on our path to success as we enter the new year,'' added Chatterjee.

3.Operational performance The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the December quarter rose 15.3 per cent at ₹1,584 crore, compared to ₹1,374 crore in the year-ago period. EBIT margin came in at 15.4 per cent, registering a growth of 150 basis points (bps) from the year-ago period. The profift-after-tax (PAT) margin rose 13 per cent, registering a growth of 140 bps year-on-year. One basis-point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

4.Client Mix LTIMindtree has a total of 739 active clients as of December 31, 2023. The company added 23 new clients in the December quarter, compared to 30 added in the preceding September quarter. The top 40 clients contributed a total of 58.5 per cent in the company's revenue, the top 20 clients contributed 45.9 per cent, and top 10 clients contributed 35.3 per cent in the December quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5.Employee Metrics and Attrition The IT services firm recorded a total of 82,471 employees by the end of the December quarter, compared to 83,532 employees in the preceding September quarter. Women employees comprise 30.7 per cent of the total number of employees in the December quarter. The trailing 12 months attrition stood at 14.2 per cent in Q3FY24, compared to 15.2 per cent in the September quarter.

