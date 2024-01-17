 LTIMindtree Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹1,169 crore, revenue up 5% YoY | Mint
LTIMindtree Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹1,169 crore, revenue up 5% YoY
Breaking News

LTIMindtree Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹1,169 crore, revenue up 5% YoY

 Livemint

LTIMindtree Q3 Results: The company's revenue from operations came in at ₹9,016 crore, registering a growth of five per cent year-on-year.

LTIMindtree reported a net profit of ₹1,169 crore (PIxabay)Premium
LTIMindtree reported a net profit of 1,169 crore (PIxabay)

LTIMindtree Q3 Results: LTIMindtree announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 17 per cent in consolidated net profit at 1,169 crore, compared to 1,000 crore in the year-ago period.

 

Published: 17 Jan 2024, 05:04 PM IST
