LTIMindtree Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹1,169 crore, revenue up 5% YoY
LTIMindtree Q3 Results: The company's revenue from operations came in at ₹9,016 crore, registering a growth of five per cent year-on-year.
LTIMindtree Q3 Results: LTIMindtree announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 17 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹1,169 crore, compared to ₹1,000 crore in the year-ago period.
