Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  LTIMindtree Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to 1,169 crore, revenue up 5% YoY
BREAKING NEWS

LTIMindtree Q3 Results: Net profit rises 17% to 1,169 crore, revenue up 5% YoY

Livemint

  • LTIMindtree Q3 Results: The company's revenue from operations came in at 9,016 crore, registering a growth of five per cent year-on-year.

LTIMindtree reported a net profit of 1,169 crore

LTIMindtree Q3 Results: LTIMindtree announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 17 per cent in consolidated net profit at 1,169 crore, compared to 1,000 crore in the year-ago period.

MORE TO COME

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.