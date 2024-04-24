Active Stocks
LTIMindtree Q4 Results: LTIMindtree’s March quarter net profit declines to ₹11,007 crore

LTIMindtree Q4 Results: LTIMindtree’s March quarter net profit declines to ₹11,007 crore

LTIMindtree, India's sixth-largest software company posted decline in its fourth quarter FY24 net profit at 11,007 crore, as compared to 11,141 crore in Q4 FY23.

Published: 24 Apr 2024, 06:03 PM IST
