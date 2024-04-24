LTIMindtree Q4 Results: LTIMindtree’s March quarter net profit declines to ₹11,007 crore
LTIMindtree, India's sixth-largest software company posted decline in its fourth quarter FY24 net profit at ₹11,007 crore, as compared to ₹11,141 crore in Q4 FY23.
