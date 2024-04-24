LTIMindtree, India’s sixth-largest software company on Wednesday announced its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the fiscal year 2024 (FY24 ). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IT company said its Q4 FY24 net profit declined 1.2 per cent to ₹11,007 crore from ₹11,141 crore in Q4 FY23. The fall in profit is amid weakness in its banking vertical and persisting merger issues at the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, its revenue from operations rose to ₹88,929 crore in January-March 2024 from ₹86,910 crore in the same period a year ago.

LTIMindtree, formed through the merger of two L&T Group subsidiaries, erstwhile Mindtree and L&T Infotech in 2022, saw a slew of senior-level exits over the past few months.

Its revenue from banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical fell 6.6 per cent year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Full fiscal year 2024 earnings For full fiscal year 2024, its revenue surged 4.4 per cent in terms of constant currency, as compared to 19.9 per cent rise in fiscal year 2023.

LTIMindtree’s total order bookings stood at $5.6 billion for the full fiscal year 2024, compared to $4.87 billion in fiscal year 2023.

LTIMindtree’s rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys posted lower-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter of FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!