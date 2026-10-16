LTM dividend, Q2 results 2026 alert: ₹25 per share payout, net profit slips 5% QoQ; check record date

LTM dividend, Q2 results: LTM (formerly LTI Mindtree Limited), on Friday, reported a net consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,397.9 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, which is 4.6% lower than ₹1,466.3 crore reported in the previous quarter. The IT services firm had reported a net profit of ₹1,401.1 crore in the corresponding quarter. It has also announced interim dividend for FY27.

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LTM share price ended higher on Friday, as investors awaited the announcement of its quarterly results.

LTM dividend The IT services firm has announced ₹25 per share dividend, which is 2500% of the stock’s face value of Re 1 each. The board has declared an interim dividend for FY27.

LTM dividend record date, payout timeline The payout will be executed by the firm within 30 days to the declaration of dividend to eligible shareholders. The board has fixed Friday, October 23, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means, investors must own the stock before the record date to qualify for the corporate action.

“The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days of declaration to those shareholders whose name will appear in the Register of Members or in the list of Beneficial Owners provided by the Depositories as on Friday, October 23, 2026, being the ‘Record Date’ fixed for the purpose,” read the BSE filing released on Friday.

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LTM Q2 result LTM reported a net profit of ₹1,397.9 crore during the quarter under review which is marginally lower than ₹1,401.1 crore reported in the year-ago period. Its net profit (attributable to owners of the company) declined 4% on a quarterly basis from ₹14,663 crore reported in Q1FY27.

The Mumbai-headquartered company reported a net revenue from operations rose 13.6% to ₹11,807.6 crore during the quarter under review, up from ₹10,394.3 crore in Q2 FY26.

"Our broad-based performance reflects the successful execution of our AI-centric strategy. The revenue across Enterprise AI and Business AI together grew 47 per cent YoY. This is a testament to our tech-domain convergence approach to AI adoption, which also led to the addition of a financial services client to our USD 100 million-plus category. We are well positioned for stronger growth ahead," LTM CEO and MD Venu Lambu said.

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LTM share price trend The stock closed 3.18% higher at ₹4385 per share on BSE on Friday. Its share price value has surged 9% in one week and 8% in three months. But the IT stock has delivered - 21.98% return in one year, and -31% return in two years.