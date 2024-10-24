Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live: Loss Rise by 1831.88% YOY

Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live : Lucent Industries declared their Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company reported a topline decrease of 0% year-over-year, while losses surged dramatically by 1831.88%. This alarming trend raises concerns among investors and analysts alike.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Lucent Industries experienced a stagnation in revenue, also reflecting a 0% decline. However, the losses have escalated by 103.51%, indicating a troubling trajectory for the company’s financial health.
The financial report highlighted a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 5.26% quarter-over-quarter and by 7.14% year-over-year. This uptick in operational costs further exacerbates the company’s losses and raises questions about its cost management strategies.
Operating income took a hit, down by 103.51% quarter-over-quarter and experiencing a staggering decrease of 1831.88% year-over-year. Such a drastic decline in operating income is a clear indicator of the challenges Lucent Industries is facing in maintaining profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹-0.09, reflecting a decrease of 1901.58% year-over-year. This substantial drop in EPS is likely to alarm shareholders and could impact the company’s stock performance moving forward.
As of now, Lucent Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹784.35 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹596.25 and a low of ₹41.45. The stark contrast between these figures indicates considerable volatility in the stock, likely influenced by the recent financial disclosures.
Lucent Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|+5.26%
|0.01
|+7.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.13
|0.07
|+103.51%
|0.01
|+1831.88%
|Operating Income
|-0.13
|-0.07
|-103.51%
|-0.01
|-1831.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.13
|-0.07
|-103.51%
|-0.01
|-1831.88%
|Net Income
|-0.13
|-0.07
|-103.51%
|-0.01
|-1831.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.09
|-0.04
|-122.18%
|-0
|-1901.58%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess