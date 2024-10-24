Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live: Loss Rise by 1831.88% YOY

Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 1831.88% YoY

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live
Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live

Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live : Lucent Industries declared their Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company reported a topline decrease of 0% year-over-year, while losses surged dramatically by 1831.88%. This alarming trend raises concerns among investors and analysts alike.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lucent Industries experienced a stagnation in revenue, also reflecting a 0% decline. However, the losses have escalated by 103.51%, indicating a troubling trajectory for the company’s financial health.

The financial report highlighted a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 5.26% quarter-over-quarter and by 7.14% year-over-year. This uptick in operational costs further exacerbates the company’s losses and raises questions about its cost management strategies.

Operating income took a hit, down by 103.51% quarter-over-quarter and experiencing a staggering decrease of 1831.88% year-over-year. Such a drastic decline in operating income is a clear indicator of the challenges Lucent Industries is facing in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at -0.09, reflecting a decrease of 1901.58% year-over-year. This substantial drop in EPS is likely to alarm shareholders and could impact the company’s stock performance moving forward.

As of now, Lucent Industries holds a market capitalization of 784.35 Crores, with a 52-week high of 596.25 and a low of 41.45. The stark contrast between these figures indicates considerable volatility in the stock, likely influenced by the recent financial disclosures.

Lucent Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01+5.26%0.01+7.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.130.07+103.51%0.01+1831.88%
Operating Income-0.13-0.07-103.51%-0.01-1831.88%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.13-0.07-103.51%-0.01-1831.88%
Net Income-0.13-0.07-103.51%-0.01-1831.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.09-0.04-122.18%-0-1901.58%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-0.13Cr
₹0Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsLucent Industries Q2 Results Live: Loss Rise by 1831.88% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0 (0%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.55 (1.32%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    691.05
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -26.4 (-3.68%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.