Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live: Loss Rise by 1831.88% YOY

Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live: Loss Rise by 1831.88% YOY

Livemint

Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 1831.88% YoY

Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live

Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live : Lucent Industries declared their Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company reported a topline decrease of 0% year-over-year, while losses surged dramatically by 1831.88%. This alarming trend raises concerns among investors and analysts alike.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lucent Industries experienced a stagnation in revenue, also reflecting a 0% decline. However, the losses have escalated by 103.51%, indicating a troubling trajectory for the company’s financial health.

The financial report highlighted a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 5.26% quarter-over-quarter and by 7.14% year-over-year. This uptick in operational costs further exacerbates the company’s losses and raises questions about its cost management strategies.

Operating income took a hit, down by 103.51% quarter-over-quarter and experiencing a staggering decrease of 1831.88% year-over-year. Such a drastic decline in operating income is a clear indicator of the challenges Lucent Industries is facing in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at -0.09, reflecting a decrease of 1901.58% year-over-year. This substantial drop in EPS is likely to alarm shareholders and could impact the company’s stock performance moving forward.

As of now, Lucent Industries holds a market capitalization of 784.35 Crores, with a 52-week high of 596.25 and a low of 41.45. The stark contrast between these figures indicates considerable volatility in the stock, likely influenced by the recent financial disclosures.

Lucent Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01+5.26%0.01+7.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.130.07+103.51%0.01+1831.88%
Operating Income-0.13-0.07-103.51%-0.01-1831.88%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.13-0.07-103.51%-0.01-1831.88%
Net Income-0.13-0.07-103.51%-0.01-1831.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.09-0.04-122.18%-0-1901.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.13Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.