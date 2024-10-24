Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live: Loss Rise by 1831.88% YOY

Lucent Industries Q2 Results Live : Lucent Industries declared their Q2 results on October 23, 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company reported a topline decrease of 0% year-over-year, while losses surged dramatically by 1831.88%. This alarming trend raises concerns among investors and analysts alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lucent Industries experienced a stagnation in revenue, also reflecting a 0% decline. However, the losses have escalated by 103.51%, indicating a troubling trajectory for the company’s financial health.

The financial report highlighted a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 5.26% quarter-over-quarter and by 7.14% year-over-year. This uptick in operational costs further exacerbates the company’s losses and raises questions about its cost management strategies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income took a hit, down by 103.51% quarter-over-quarter and experiencing a staggering decrease of 1831.88% year-over-year. Such a drastic decline in operating income is a clear indicator of the challenges Lucent Industries is facing in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹-0.09, reflecting a decrease of 1901.58% year-over-year. This substantial drop in EPS is likely to alarm shareholders and could impact the company’s stock performance moving forward.

As of now, Lucent Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹784.35 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹596.25 and a low of ₹41.45. The stark contrast between these figures indicates considerable volatility in the stock, likely influenced by the recent financial disclosures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lucent Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 +5.26% 0.01 +7.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.13 0.07 +103.51% 0.01 +1831.88% Operating Income -0.13 -0.07 -103.51% -0.01 -1831.88% Net Income Before Taxes -0.13 -0.07 -103.51% -0.01 -1831.88% Net Income -0.13 -0.07 -103.51% -0.01 -1831.88% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.09 -0.04 -122.18% -0 -1901.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.13Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

