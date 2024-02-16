Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 64.53% YoY & Profit Increased by 56.09% YoY
Lumax Auto Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.53% & the profit increased by 56.09% YoY.
Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Lumax Auto Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.53% & the profit increased by 56.09% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.61% and the profit increased by 32.97%.