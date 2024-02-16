 Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 64.53% YoY & Profit Increased by 56.09% YoY | Mint
Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 64.53% YoY & Profit Increased by 56.09% YoY

Lumax Auto Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.53% & the profit increased by 56.09% YoY.

Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live

Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Lumax Auto Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.53% & the profit increased by 56.09% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.61% and the profit increased by 32.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.27% q-o-q & increased by 95.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.87% q-o-q & increased by 116.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 55.98% Y-o-Y.

Lumax Auto Technologies has delivered 8.08% return in the last 1 week, 16.77% return in last 6 months and 17.06% YTD return.

Currently the Lumax Auto Technologies has a market cap of 3075.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of 469.95 & 211.1 respectively.

Lumax Auto Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue732.48700.17+4.61%445.2+64.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total93.9193.66+0.27%48.02+95.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.8230.14-1.04%12.1+146.47%
Total Operating Expense656.38640.2+2.53%410.01+60.09%
Operating Income76.159.98+26.87%35.18+116.29%
Net Income Before Taxes68.4853.15+28.84%38.7+76.93%
Net Income36.4427.4+32.97%23.34+56.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.354.02+33.08%3.43+55.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹36.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹732.48Cr

Published: 16 Feb 2024, 03:06 AM IST
