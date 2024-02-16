Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 64.53% YoY & Profit Increased by 56.09% YoY

Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Lumax Auto Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.53% & the profit increased by 56.09% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.61% and the profit increased by 32.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.27% q-o-q & increased by 95.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 26.87% q-o-q & increased by 116.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 55.98% Y-o-Y.
Lumax Auto Technologies has delivered 8.08% return in the last 1 week, 16.77% return in last 6 months and 17.06% YTD return.
Currently the Lumax Auto Technologies has a market cap of ₹3075.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹469.95 & ₹211.1 respectively.
Lumax Auto Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|732.48
|700.17
|+4.61%
|445.2
|+64.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|93.91
|93.66
|+0.27%
|48.02
|+95.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.82
|30.14
|-1.04%
|12.1
|+146.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|656.38
|640.2
|+2.53%
|410.01
|+60.09%
|Operating Income
|76.1
|59.98
|+26.87%
|35.18
|+116.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|68.48
|53.15
|+28.84%
|38.7
|+76.93%
|Net Income
|36.44
|27.4
|+32.97%
|23.34
|+56.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.35
|4.02
|+33.08%
|3.43
|+55.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹36.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹732.48Cr
