Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 64.53% YoY & Profit Increased by 56.09% YoY

Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Lumax Auto Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.53% & the profit increased by 56.09% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.61% and the profit increased by 32.97%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.27% q-o-q & increased by 95.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.87% q-o-q & increased by 116.29% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 55.98% Y-o-Y.

Lumax Auto Technologies has delivered 8.08% return in the last 1 week, 16.77% return in last 6 months and 17.06% YTD return.

Currently the Lumax Auto Technologies has a market cap of ₹3075.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹469.95 & ₹211.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lumax Auto Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 732.48 700.17 +4.61% 445.2 +64.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 93.91 93.66 +0.27% 48.02 +95.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.82 30.14 -1.04% 12.1 +146.47% Total Operating Expense 656.38 640.2 +2.53% 410.01 +60.09% Operating Income 76.1 59.98 +26.87% 35.18 +116.29% Net Income Before Taxes 68.48 53.15 +28.84% 38.7 +76.93% Net Income 36.44 27.4 +32.97% 23.34 +56.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.35 4.02 +33.08% 3.43 +55.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹36.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹732.48Cr

