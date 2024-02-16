Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 64.53% YoY & Profit Increased by 56.09% YoY

Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 64.53% YoY & Profit Increased by 56.09% YoY

Livemint

Lumax Auto Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.53% & the profit increased by 56.09% YoY.

Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live

Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Lumax Auto Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 64.53% & the profit increased by 56.09% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.61% and the profit increased by 32.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.27% q-o-q & increased by 95.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 26.87% q-o-q & increased by 116.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.35 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 55.98% Y-o-Y.

Lumax Auto Technologies has delivered 8.08% return in the last 1 week, 16.77% return in last 6 months and 17.06% YTD return.

Currently the Lumax Auto Technologies has a market cap of 3075.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of 469.95 & 211.1 respectively.

Lumax Auto Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue732.48700.17+4.61%445.2+64.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total93.9193.66+0.27%48.02+95.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.8230.14-1.04%12.1+146.47%
Total Operating Expense656.38640.2+2.53%410.01+60.09%
Operating Income76.159.98+26.87%35.18+116.29%
Net Income Before Taxes68.4853.15+28.84%38.7+76.93%
Net Income36.4427.4+32.97%23.34+56.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.354.02+33.08%3.43+55.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹36.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹732.48Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.