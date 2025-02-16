Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 23% YOY, profit at ₹44.82 crore and revenue at ₹905.6 crore

Published16 Feb 2025
Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Lumax Auto Technologies declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 23.63% & the profit increased by 23% YoY. Profit at 44.82 crore and revenue at 905.6 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.52% and the profit increased by 4.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.43% q-o-q & increased by 27.93% Y-o-Y.

Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 16.76% q-o-q & increased by 11.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.58 for Q3 which increased by 22.99% Y-o-Y.

Lumax Auto Technologies has delivered -4.72% return in the last 1 week, 2.88% return in last 6 months and -17.15% YTD return.

Currently the Lumax Auto Technologies has a market cap of 3617.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of 684.5 & 398.7 respectively.

Lumax Auto Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue905.6842.26+7.52%732.48+23.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total120.14113.95+5.43%93.91+27.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization32.7229.26+11.83%29.82+9.73%
Total Operating Expense820.42769.3+6.65%656.38+24.99%
Operating Income85.1872.95+16.76%76.1+11.93%
Net Income Before Taxes74.2669.78+6.42%68.48+8.44%
Net Income44.8242.88+4.52%36.44+23%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.586.29+4.61%5.35+22.99%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹44.82Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹905.6Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025
