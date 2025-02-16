Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 23% YOY, profit at ₹44.82 crore and revenue at ₹905.6 crore

Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Lumax Auto Technologies declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 23.63% & the profit increased by 23% YoY. Profit at ₹44.82 crore and revenue at ₹905.6 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.52% and the profit increased by 4.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.43% q-o-q & increased by 27.93% Y-o-Y.

Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 16.76% q-o-q & increased by 11.93% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.58 for Q3 which increased by 22.99% Y-o-Y.

Lumax Auto Technologies has delivered -4.72% return in the last 1 week, 2.88% return in last 6 months and -17.15% YTD return.

Currently the Lumax Auto Technologies has a market cap of ₹3617.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹684.5 & ₹398.7 respectively.

Lumax Auto Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 905.6 842.26 +7.52% 732.48 +23.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 120.14 113.95 +5.43% 93.91 +27.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 32.72 29.26 +11.83% 29.82 +9.73% Total Operating Expense 820.42 769.3 +6.65% 656.38 +24.99% Operating Income 85.18 72.95 +16.76% 76.1 +11.93% Net Income Before Taxes 74.26 69.78 +6.42% 68.48 +8.44% Net Income 44.82 42.88 +4.52% 36.44 +23% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.58 6.29 +4.61% 5.35 +22.99%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

