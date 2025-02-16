Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 23% YOY, profit at ₹44.82 crore and revenue at ₹905.6 crore

Lumax Auto Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Lumax Auto Technologies declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 23.63% & the profit increased by 23% YoY. Profit at ₹44.82 crore and revenue at ₹905.6 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.52% and the profit increased by 4.52%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.43% q-o-q & increased by 27.93% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 16.76% q-o-q & increased by 11.93% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.58 for Q3 which increased by 22.99% Y-o-Y.
Lumax Auto Technologies has delivered -4.72% return in the last 1 week, 2.88% return in last 6 months and -17.15% YTD return.
Currently the Lumax Auto Technologies has a market cap of ₹3617.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹684.5 & ₹398.7 respectively.
Lumax Auto Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|905.6
|842.26
|+7.52%
|732.48
|+23.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|120.14
|113.95
|+5.43%
|93.91
|+27.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|32.72
|29.26
|+11.83%
|29.82
|+9.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|820.42
|769.3
|+6.65%
|656.38
|+24.99%
|Operating Income
|85.18
|72.95
|+16.76%
|76.1
|+11.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|74.26
|69.78
|+6.42%
|68.48
|+8.44%
|Net Income
|44.82
|42.88
|+4.52%
|36.44
|+23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.58
|6.29
|+4.61%
|5.35
|+22.99%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹44.82Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹905.6Cr