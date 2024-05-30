Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lumax Auto Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 137.1% YOY

Lumax Auto Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 137.1% YOY

Livemint

Lumax Auto Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 53.52% YoY & profit increased by 137.1% YoY

Lumax Auto Technologies Q4 Results Live

Lumax Auto Technologies Q4 Results Live : Lumax Auto Technologies announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 53.52% year-on-year, while the profit saw a remarkable increase of 137.1% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lumax Auto Technologies experienced a 3.4% growth in revenue and a 21.31% increase in profit.

The company managed to decrease its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 3.16% quarter-on-quarter, although there was a substantial 64.36% increase year-on-year.

Furthermore, the operating income for Lumax Auto Technologies was down by 17.22% quarter-on-quarter but showed a significant 104.55% increase year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 6.49, marking a 71.52% increase year-on-year.

Investors have seen positive returns from Lumax Auto Technologies, with a 0.34% return in the last week, 24.08% return in the last 6 months, and a 24.76% year-to-date return.

As of now, Lumax Auto Technologies boasts a market capitalization of 3278.04 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 515 and 296 respectively.

Lumax Auto Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue757.38732.48+3.4%493.33+53.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total90.9593.91-3.16%55.33+64.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.8829.82-3.15%17.05+69.43%
Total Operating Expense694.39656.38+5.79%462.53+50.13%
Operating Income62.9976.1-17.22%30.79+104.55%
Net Income Before Taxes61.8168.48-9.73%29.26+111.24%
Net Income44.2136.44+21.31%18.65+137.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.495.35+21.31%3.78+71.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹44.21Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹757.38Cr

