Lumax Auto Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 137.1% YOY

Lumax Auto Technologies Q4 Results Live : Lumax Auto Technologies announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 53.52% year-on-year, while the profit saw a remarkable increase of 137.1% compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lumax Auto Technologies experienced a 3.4% growth in revenue and a 21.31% increase in profit.

The company managed to decrease its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 3.16% quarter-on-quarter, although there was a substantial 64.36% increase year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the operating income for Lumax Auto Technologies was down by 17.22% quarter-on-quarter but showed a significant 104.55% increase year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.49, marking a 71.52% increase year-on-year.

Investors have seen positive returns from Lumax Auto Technologies, with a 0.34% return in the last week, 24.08% return in the last 6 months, and a 24.76% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Lumax Auto Technologies boasts a market capitalization of ₹3278.04 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹515 and ₹296 respectively.

Lumax Auto Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 757.38 732.48 +3.4% 493.33 +53.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 90.95 93.91 -3.16% 55.33 +64.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.88 29.82 -3.15% 17.05 +69.43% Total Operating Expense 694.39 656.38 +5.79% 462.53 +50.13% Operating Income 62.99 76.1 -17.22% 30.79 +104.55% Net Income Before Taxes 61.81 68.48 -9.73% 29.26 +111.24% Net Income 44.21 36.44 +21.31% 18.65 +137.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.49 5.35 +21.31% 3.78 +71.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹44.21Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹757.38Cr

