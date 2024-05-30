Lumax Auto Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 137.1% YOY

Lumax Auto Technologies Q4 Results Live : Lumax Auto Technologies announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 53.52% year-on-year, while the profit saw a remarkable increase of 137.1% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Lumax Auto Technologies experienced a 3.4% growth in revenue and a 21.31% increase in profit.
The company managed to decrease its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 3.16% quarter-on-quarter, although there was a substantial 64.36% increase year-on-year.
Furthermore, the operating income for Lumax Auto Technologies was down by 17.22% quarter-on-quarter but showed a significant 104.55% increase year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.49, marking a 71.52% increase year-on-year.
Investors have seen positive returns from Lumax Auto Technologies, with a 0.34% return in the last week, 24.08% return in the last 6 months, and a 24.76% year-to-date return.
As of now, Lumax Auto Technologies boasts a market capitalization of ₹3278.04 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹515 and ₹296 respectively.
Lumax Auto Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|757.38
|732.48
|+3.4%
|493.33
|+53.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|90.95
|93.91
|-3.16%
|55.33
|+64.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.88
|29.82
|-3.15%
|17.05
|+69.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|694.39
|656.38
|+5.79%
|462.53
|+50.13%
|Operating Income
|62.99
|76.1
|-17.22%
|30.79
|+104.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|61.81
|68.48
|-9.73%
|29.26
|+111.24%
|Net Income
|44.21
|36.44
|+21.31%
|18.65
|+137.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.49
|5.35
|+21.31%
|3.78
|+71.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹44.21Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹757.38Cr
