Lupin posts net profit of Rs438.25 crore in Q3

Lupin posts net profit of Rs438.25 crore in Q31 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 11:16 AM IST
Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs3,917.30 crore for the quarter under consideration
Pharma major Lupin has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹438.25 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
The company had posted a net loss of ₹835 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Lupin said in a late night filing to the BSE.
Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at ₹3,917.30 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was at ₹3,716.09 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.
"We continue our trajectory of improved profitability and sustainable business growth. All our major businesses delivered robust growth amidst pandemic-related challenges and a weak flu season, reflecting the resilience of our business", Lupin Ltd MD Nilesh Gupta said.
Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs1,020.95 per scrip on BSE, down 2.79% from its previous close.
