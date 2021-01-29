OPEN APP
Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading at Rs1,020.95 per scrip on BSE, down 2.79% from its previous close.
Lupin posts net profit of Rs438.25 crore in Q3

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 11:16 AM IST PTI

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs3,917.30 crore for the quarter under consideration

Pharma major Lupin has reported a consolidated net profit of 438.25 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net loss of 835 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Lupin said in a late night filing to the BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at 3,917.30 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was at 3,716.09 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"We continue our trajectory of improved profitability and sustainable business growth. All our major businesses delivered robust growth amidst pandemic-related challenges and a weak flu season, reflecting the resilience of our business", Lupin Ltd MD Nilesh Gupta said.

