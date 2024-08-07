Lupin Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.18% YOY

Lupin Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.33% YoY & profit increased by 77.18% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Lupin Q1 Results Live
Lupin Q1 Results Live

Lupin Q1 Results Live : Lupin declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 16.33% and the profit increasing by 77.18% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.89% and the profit increased by 122.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.87% q-o-q and increased by 15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 92.46% q-o-q and increased by 67.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 17.52, marking a 76.97% Y-o-Y increase.

Lupin has delivered 2.59% return in the last 1 week, 20.92% return in the last 6 months, and 44.43% YTD return.

Currently, Lupin has a market cap of 87133.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1984 & 1064.1 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Lupin Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5600.334960.79+12.89%4814.06+16.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total971.04900.22+7.87%844.4+15%
Depreciation/ Amortization247.71457.1-45.81%234.66+5.56%
Total Operating Expense4561.684421.13+3.18%4192.25+8.81%
Operating Income1038.65539.66+92.46%621.81+67.04%
Net Income Before Taxes993.03497.71+99.52%558.79+77.71%
Net Income801.31359.43+122.94%452.26+77.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.527.86+122.9%9.9+76.97%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹801.31Cr
₹5600.33Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsLupin Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.18% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.40
    11:26 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    20.2 (6.6%)

    Tata Power

    428.40
    11:26 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    -8.4 (-1.92%)

    Bharat Electronics

    294.45
    11:26 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    7.15 (2.49%)

    Tata Steel

    152.50
    11:26 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.25 (1.5%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Oil India

    614.80
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    43.5 (7.61%)

    ADANI WILMAR

    390.40
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    25.75 (7.06%)

    Safari Industries India

    2,282.20
    11:21 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    142.95 (6.68%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    326.50
    11:24 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    20.3 (6.63%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue