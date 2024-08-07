Lupin Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.18% YOY

Lupin Q1 Results Live : Lupin declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 16.33% and the profit increasing by 77.18% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.89% and the profit increased by 122.94%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.87% q-o-q and increased by 15% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 92.46% q-o-q and increased by 67.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹17.52, marking a 76.97% Y-o-Y increase.
Lupin has delivered 2.59% return in the last 1 week, 20.92% return in the last 6 months, and 44.43% YTD return.
Currently, Lupin has a market cap of ₹87133.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1984 & ₹1064.1 respectively.
As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.
Lupin Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5600.33
|4960.79
|+12.89%
|4814.06
|+16.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|971.04
|900.22
|+7.87%
|844.4
|+15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|247.71
|457.1
|-45.81%
|234.66
|+5.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|4561.68
|4421.13
|+3.18%
|4192.25
|+8.81%
|Operating Income
|1038.65
|539.66
|+92.46%
|621.81
|+67.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|993.03
|497.71
|+99.52%
|558.79
|+77.71%
|Net Income
|801.31
|359.43
|+122.94%
|452.26
|+77.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.52
|7.86
|+122.9%
|9.9
|+76.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹801.31Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹5600.33Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar