Lupin Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.18% YOY

Lupin Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.33% YoY & profit increased by 77.18% YoY

Lupin Q1 Results Live : Lupin declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 16.33% and the profit increasing by 77.18% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.89% and the profit increased by 122.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.87% q-o-q and increased by 15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 92.46% q-o-q and increased by 67.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹17.52, marking a 76.97% Y-o-Y increase.

Lupin has delivered 2.59% return in the last 1 week, 20.92% return in the last 6 months, and 44.43% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Lupin has a market cap of ₹87133.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1984 & ₹1064.1 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Lupin Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5600.33 4960.79 +12.89% 4814.06 +16.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 971.04 900.22 +7.87% 844.4 +15% Depreciation/ Amortization 247.71 457.1 -45.81% 234.66 +5.56% Total Operating Expense 4561.68 4421.13 +3.18% 4192.25 +8.81% Operating Income 1038.65 539.66 +92.46% 621.81 +67.04% Net Income Before Taxes 993.03 497.71 +99.52% 558.79 +77.71% Net Income 801.31 359.43 +122.94% 452.26 +77.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.52 7.86 +122.9% 9.9 +76.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹801.31Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹5600.33Cr

