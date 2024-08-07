Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lupin Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.18% YOY

Lupin Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 77.18% YOY

Livemint

Lupin Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.33% YoY & profit increased by 77.18% YoY

Lupin Q1 Results Live

Lupin Q1 Results Live : Lupin declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with the topline increasing by 16.33% and the profit increasing by 77.18% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.89% and the profit increased by 122.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.87% q-o-q and increased by 15% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 92.46% q-o-q and increased by 67.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 17.52, marking a 76.97% Y-o-Y increase.

Lupin has delivered 2.59% return in the last 1 week, 20.92% return in the last 6 months, and 44.43% YTD return.

Currently, Lupin has a market cap of 87133.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1984 & 1064.1 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024, out of 30 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 07 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

Lupin Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5600.334960.79+12.89%4814.06+16.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total971.04900.22+7.87%844.4+15%
Depreciation/ Amortization247.71457.1-45.81%234.66+5.56%
Total Operating Expense4561.684421.13+3.18%4192.25+8.81%
Operating Income1038.65539.66+92.46%621.81+67.04%
Net Income Before Taxes993.03497.71+99.52%558.79+77.71%
Net Income801.31359.43+122.94%452.26+77.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.527.86+122.9%9.9+76.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹801.31Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5600.33Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

