Lupin Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 277.45% YOY

Lupin Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 277.45% YOY

Lupin Q2 FY24 Results

Lupin, a leading pharmaceutical company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The company has witnessed significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 21.54% and the profit increased by 277.45% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lupin also experienced growth. The revenue grew by 4.66% and the profit increased by 8.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Lupin rose by 1.93% q-o-q and increased by 11.54% Y-o-Y. This increase in expenses could be attributed to various factors such as marketing and administrative costs.

The operating income of Lupin was up by 8.6% q-o-q and increased by 192.71% Y-o-Y. This indicates the company's ability to generate higher income from its core operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is 10.72, which increased by 276.14% Y-o-Y. This significant increase in EPS reflects the company's profitability and growth.

Lupin has also delivered impressive returns to its investors. The company has recorded a 6.92% return in the last 1 week, 61.44% return in the last 6 months, and 65.07% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns indicate the strong performance of the company in the market.

Currently, Lupin has a market capitalization of 55134.19 Cr and its 52-week high/low is 1224.9 and 628 respectively. This indicates the company's market value and the range of prices at which its shares have traded over the past year.

Analysts have also given their recommendations for Lupin. As of 10 Nov, 2023, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Nov, 2023, was to Hold. This indicates the overall sentiment of analysts towards the company's stock.

Lupin Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5038.564814.06+4.66%4145.52+21.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total860.71844.4+1.93%771.64+11.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization247.85234.66+5.62%203.47+21.81%
Total Operating Expense4363.274192.25+4.08%3914.82+11.46%
Operating Income675.29621.81+8.6%230.7+192.71%
Net Income Before Taxes629.67558.79+12.68%209.58+200.44%
Net Income489.67452.26+8.27%129.73+277.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.729.9+8.28%2.85+276.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹489.67Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5038.56Cr

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 03:40 AM IST
