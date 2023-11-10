Lupin Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 277.45% YOY

Lupin, a leading pharmaceutical company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The company has witnessed significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 21.54% and the profit increased by 277.45% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lupin also experienced growth. The revenue grew by 4.66% and the profit increased by 8.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Lupin rose by 1.93% q-o-q and increased by 11.54% Y-o-Y. This increase in expenses could be attributed to various factors such as marketing and administrative costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of Lupin was up by 8.6% q-o-q and increased by 192.71% Y-o-Y. This indicates the company's ability to generate higher income from its core operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is ₹10.72, which increased by 276.14% Y-o-Y. This significant increase in EPS reflects the company's profitability and growth.

Lupin has also delivered impressive returns to its investors. The company has recorded a 6.92% return in the last 1 week, 61.44% return in the last 6 months, and 65.07% year-to-date (YTD) return. These returns indicate the strong performance of the company in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Lupin has a market capitalization of ₹55134.19 Cr and its 52-week high/low is ₹1224.9 and ₹628 respectively. This indicates the company's market value and the range of prices at which its shares have traded over the past year.

Analysts have also given their recommendations for Lupin. As of 10 Nov, 2023, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Nov, 2023, was to Hold. This indicates the overall sentiment of analysts towards the company's stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lupin Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5038.56 4814.06 +4.66% 4145.52 +21.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 860.71 844.4 +1.93% 771.64 +11.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 247.85 234.66 +5.62% 203.47 +21.81% Total Operating Expense 4363.27 4192.25 +4.08% 3914.82 +11.46% Operating Income 675.29 621.81 +8.6% 230.7 +192.71% Net Income Before Taxes 629.67 558.79 +12.68% 209.58 +200.44% Net Income 489.67 452.26 +8.27% 129.73 +277.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.72 9.9 +8.28% 2.85 +276.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹489.67Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5038.56Cr

