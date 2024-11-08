Lupin Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 74.11% YoY

Lupin Q2 Results Live : Lupin declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a robust performance with a topline increase of 12.59% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 74.11%. This marks a significant improvement compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 1.29%, and profit rose by 6.4%, indicating a steady upward trend in the company's financial performance.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 3.76% quarter-on-quarter and 17.06% year-on-year, suggesting increased operational costs that could impact margins in the future.
The operating income also saw an uptick, increasing by 1.22% quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 55.69% year-on-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance profitability significantly over the year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹18.64, reflecting a substantial increase of 73.86% year-on-year, further demonstrating the company’s strong earnings trajectory.
Despite recent fluctuations, Lupin has delivered a -3.45% return over the last week, yet it boasts a remarkable 33.31% return over the last six months and a striking 59.61% YTD return, indicating strong investor interest and market performance.
Currently, Lupin holds a market capitalization of ₹96,325.56 Crores with a 52-week high of ₹2,312 and a low of ₹1,153.55, showcasing the stock's volatility and growth potential.
As of November 8, 2024, among the 32 analysts covering Lupin, opinions are mixed: 2 analysts have rated it as Strong Sell, 8 as Sell, 10 as Hold, 6 as Buy, and 6 as Strong Buy, with the consensus recommendation leaning towards a Hold position.
Lupin Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5672.73
|5600.33
|+1.29%
|5038.56
|+12.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1007.52
|971.04
|+3.76%
|860.71
|+17.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|256.92
|247.71
|+3.72%
|247.85
|+3.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|4621.37
|4561.68
|+1.31%
|4363.27
|+5.92%
|Operating Income
|1051.36
|1038.65
|+1.22%
|675.29
|+55.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1054.86
|993.03
|+6.23%
|629.67
|+67.53%
|Net Income
|852.58
|801.31
|+6.4%
|489.67
|+74.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.64
|17.52
|+6.38%
|10.72
|+73.86%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹852.58Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹5672.73Cr
