Lupin Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 74.11% YoY

Lupin Q2 Results Live : Lupin declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a robust performance with a topline increase of 12.59% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 74.11%. This marks a significant improvement compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 1.29%, and profit rose by 6.4%, indicating a steady upward trend in the company's financial performance.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 3.76% quarter-on-quarter and 17.06% year-on-year, suggesting increased operational costs that could impact margins in the future.

The operating income also saw an uptick, increasing by 1.22% quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 55.69% year-on-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance profitability significantly over the year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹18.64, reflecting a substantial increase of 73.86% year-on-year, further demonstrating the company’s strong earnings trajectory.

Despite recent fluctuations, Lupin has delivered a -3.45% return over the last week, yet it boasts a remarkable 33.31% return over the last six months and a striking 59.61% YTD return, indicating strong investor interest and market performance.

Currently, Lupin holds a market capitalization of ₹96,325.56 Crores with a 52-week high of ₹2,312 and a low of ₹1,153.55, showcasing the stock's volatility and growth potential.

As of November 8, 2024, among the 32 analysts covering Lupin, opinions are mixed: 2 analysts have rated it as Strong Sell, 8 as Sell, 10 as Hold, 6 as Buy, and 6 as Strong Buy, with the consensus recommendation leaning towards a Hold position.

Lupin Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5672.73 5600.33 +1.29% 5038.56 +12.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1007.52 971.04 +3.76% 860.71 +17.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 256.92 247.71 +3.72% 247.85 +3.66% Total Operating Expense 4621.37 4561.68 +1.31% 4363.27 +5.92% Operating Income 1051.36 1038.65 +1.22% 675.29 +55.69% Net Income Before Taxes 1054.86 993.03 +6.23% 629.67 +67.53% Net Income 852.58 801.31 +6.4% 489.67 +74.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.64 17.52 +6.38% 10.72 +73.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹852.58Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹5672.73Cr

