Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lupin Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 74.11% YoY

Lupin Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 74.11% YoY

Livemint

Lupin Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.59% YoY & profit increased by 74.11% YoY

Lupin Q2 Results Live

Lupin Q2 Results Live : Lupin declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a robust performance with a topline increase of 12.59% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 74.11%. This marks a significant improvement compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 1.29%, and profit rose by 6.4%, indicating a steady upward trend in the company's financial performance.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 3.76% quarter-on-quarter and 17.06% year-on-year, suggesting increased operational costs that could impact margins in the future.

The operating income also saw an uptick, increasing by 1.22% quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 55.69% year-on-year, showcasing the company's ability to enhance profitability significantly over the year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 18.64, reflecting a substantial increase of 73.86% year-on-year, further demonstrating the company’s strong earnings trajectory.

Despite recent fluctuations, Lupin has delivered a -3.45% return over the last week, yet it boasts a remarkable 33.31% return over the last six months and a striking 59.61% YTD return, indicating strong investor interest and market performance.

Currently, Lupin holds a market capitalization of 96,325.56 Crores with a 52-week high of 2,312 and a low of 1,153.55, showcasing the stock's volatility and growth potential.

As of November 8, 2024, among the 32 analysts covering Lupin, opinions are mixed: 2 analysts have rated it as Strong Sell, 8 as Sell, 10 as Hold, 6 as Buy, and 6 as Strong Buy, with the consensus recommendation leaning towards a Hold position.

Lupin Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5672.735600.33+1.29%5038.56+12.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1007.52971.04+3.76%860.71+17.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization256.92247.71+3.72%247.85+3.66%
Total Operating Expense4621.374561.68+1.31%4363.27+5.92%
Operating Income1051.361038.65+1.22%675.29+55.69%
Net Income Before Taxes1054.86993.03+6.23%629.67+67.53%
Net Income852.58801.31+6.4%489.67+74.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.6417.52+6.38%10.72+73.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹852.58Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹5672.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

