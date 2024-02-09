Lupin Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 299.5% YoY

Lupin declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 20.25% & the profit increased by 299.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.15% and the profit increased by 25.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.31% q-o-q & increased by 16.39% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.25% q-o-q & increased by 158.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 299.11% Y-o-Y.
Lupin has delivered 5.91% return in the last 1 week, 45.01% return in the last 6 months, and 20.51% YTD return.
Currently, Lupin has a market cap of ₹72,618.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1,606.3 & ₹628 respectively.
As of 09 Feb, 2024, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
Lupin Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5197.41
|5038.56
|+3.15%
|4322.22
|+20.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|889.24
|860.71
|+3.31%
|764
|+16.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|257.2
|247.85
|+3.77%
|220.4
|+16.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|4432.65
|4363.27
|+1.59%
|4026.58
|+10.08%
|Operating Income
|764.76
|675.29
|+13.25%
|295.64
|+158.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|736.1
|629.67
|+16.9%
|246.14
|+199.06%
|Net Income
|613.12
|489.67
|+25.21%
|153.47
|+299.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.41
|10.72
|+25.09%
|3.36
|+299.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹613.12Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5197.41Cr
