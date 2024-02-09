Lupin Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 299.5% YoY

Lupin declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 20.25% & the profit increased by 299.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.15% and the profit increased by 25.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.31% q-o-q & increased by 16.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.25% q-o-q & increased by 158.68% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹13.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 299.11% Y-o-Y.

Lupin has delivered 5.91% return in the last 1 week, 45.01% return in the last 6 months, and 20.51% YTD return.

Currently, Lupin has a market cap of ₹72,618.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1,606.3 & ₹628 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 09 Feb, 2024, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Lupin Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5197.41 5038.56 +3.15% 4322.22 +20.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 889.24 860.71 +3.31% 764 +16.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 257.2 247.85 +3.77% 220.4 +16.7% Total Operating Expense 4432.65 4363.27 +1.59% 4026.58 +10.08% Operating Income 764.76 675.29 +13.25% 295.64 +158.68% Net Income Before Taxes 736.1 629.67 +16.9% 246.14 +199.06% Net Income 613.12 489.67 +25.21% 153.47 +299.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.41 10.72 +25.09% 3.36 +299.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹613.12Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5197.41Cr

