Lupin Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 299.5% YoY

Lupin Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 299.5% YoY

Livemint

Lupin Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 20.25% YoY & profit increased by 299.5% YoY

Lupin Q3 FY24 Results Live

Lupin declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 20.25% & the profit increased by 299.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.15% and the profit increased by 25.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.31% q-o-q & increased by 16.39% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.25% q-o-q & increased by 158.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 299.11% Y-o-Y.

Lupin has delivered 5.91% return in the last 1 week, 45.01% return in the last 6 months, and 20.51% YTD return.

Currently, Lupin has a market cap of 72,618.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1,606.3 & 628 respectively.

As of 09 Feb, 2024, out of 32 analysts covering the company, 8 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Lupin Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5197.415038.56+3.15%4322.22+20.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total889.24860.71+3.31%764+16.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization257.2247.85+3.77%220.4+16.7%
Total Operating Expense4432.654363.27+1.59%4026.58+10.08%
Operating Income764.76675.29+13.25%295.64+158.68%
Net Income Before Taxes736.1629.67+16.9%246.14+199.06%
Net Income613.12489.67+25.21%153.47+299.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.4110.72+25.09%3.36+299.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹613.12Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5197.41Cr

