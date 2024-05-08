Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lupin Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.33% YOY

Lupin Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.33% YOY

Livemint

Lupin Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.98% YoY & profit increased by 52.33% YoY

Lupin Q4 Results Live

Lupin Q4 Results Live : Lupin declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 11.98% and the profit increasing by 52.33% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.55% and the profit decreased by 41.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.23% q-o-q and increased by 16.46% Y-o-Y, indicating an increase in operational costs for Lupin.

The operating income saw a decrease of 29.43% q-o-q but a significant increase of 58.7% Y-o-Y, showcasing a strong performance over the past year.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at 7.86, marking a 52.41% increase Y-o-Y, reflecting improved profitability for the company.

Lupin has shown positive returns to its investors with 3.94% return in the last week, 40.05% return in the last 6 months, and 26.96% YTD return, indicating good performance over different time frames.

Currently, Lupin holds a market cap of 76550.07 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1704.25 and 704.1 respectively, showcasing the company's market position and stock performance.

Analysts covering the company have varied opinions with 5 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts giving a Sell rating, 11 analysts giving a Hold rating, 8 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024, was to Hold, indicating a neutral sentiment towards Lupin's stock.

Lupin Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4960.795197.41-4.55%4430.08+11.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total900.22889.24+1.23%772.99+16.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization457.1257.2+77.72%263.99+73.15%
Total Operating Expense4421.134432.65-0.26%4090.02+8.1%
Operating Income539.66764.76-29.43%340.06+58.7%
Net Income Before Taxes497.71736.1-32.39%258.5+92.54%
Net Income359.43613.12-41.38%235.96+52.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.8613.41-41.39%5.16+52.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹359.43Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4960.79Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

