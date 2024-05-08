Lupin Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.33% YOY

Lupin Q4 Results Live : Lupin declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 11.98% and the profit increasing by 52.33% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.55% and the profit decreased by 41.38%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.23% q-o-q and increased by 16.46% Y-o-Y, indicating an increase in operational costs for Lupin.

The operating income saw a decrease of 29.43% q-o-q but a significant increase of 58.7% Y-o-Y, showcasing a strong performance over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹7.86, marking a 52.41% increase Y-o-Y, reflecting improved profitability for the company.

Lupin has shown positive returns to its investors with 3.94% return in the last week, 40.05% return in the last 6 months, and 26.96% YTD return, indicating good performance over different time frames.

Currently, Lupin holds a market cap of ₹76550.07 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1704.25 and ₹704.1 respectively, showcasing the company's market position and stock performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts covering the company have varied opinions with 5 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts giving a Sell rating, 11 analysts giving a Hold rating, 8 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024, was to Hold, indicating a neutral sentiment towards Lupin's stock.

Lupin Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4960.79 5197.41 -4.55% 4430.08 +11.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 900.22 889.24 +1.23% 772.99 +16.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 457.1 257.2 +77.72% 263.99 +73.15% Total Operating Expense 4421.13 4432.65 -0.26% 4090.02 +8.1% Operating Income 539.66 764.76 -29.43% 340.06 +58.7% Net Income Before Taxes 497.71 736.1 -32.39% 258.5 +92.54% Net Income 359.43 613.12 -41.38% 235.96 +52.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.86 13.41 -41.39% 5.16 +52.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹359.43Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4960.79Cr

