Lupin Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 52.33% YOY

Lupin Q4 Results Live : Lupin declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 11.98% and the profit increasing by 52.33% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.55% and the profit decreased by 41.38%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.23% q-o-q and increased by 16.46% Y-o-Y, indicating an increase in operational costs for Lupin.
The operating income saw a decrease of 29.43% q-o-q but a significant increase of 58.7% Y-o-Y, showcasing a strong performance over the past year.
The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹7.86, marking a 52.41% increase Y-o-Y, reflecting improved profitability for the company.
Lupin has shown positive returns to its investors with 3.94% return in the last week, 40.05% return in the last 6 months, and 26.96% YTD return, indicating good performance over different time frames.
Currently, Lupin holds a market cap of ₹76550.07 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1704.25 and ₹704.1 respectively, showcasing the company's market position and stock performance.
Analysts covering the company have varied opinions with 5 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts giving a Sell rating, 11 analysts giving a Hold rating, 8 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 08 May, 2024, was to Hold, indicating a neutral sentiment towards Lupin's stock.
Lupin Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4960.79
|5197.41
|-4.55%
|4430.08
|+11.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|900.22
|889.24
|+1.23%
|772.99
|+16.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|457.1
|257.2
|+77.72%
|263.99
|+73.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|4421.13
|4432.65
|-0.26%
|4090.02
|+8.1%
|Operating Income
|539.66
|764.76
|-29.43%
|340.06
|+58.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|497.71
|736.1
|-32.39%
|258.5
|+92.54%
|Net Income
|359.43
|613.12
|-41.38%
|235.96
|+52.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.86
|13.41
|-41.39%
|5.16
|+52.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹359.43Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4960.79Cr
