Lupin's Q1 disappoints; stock may take time to recuperate

In fact, Lupin saw a sharp decline in sales in its US business; it fell about 21% y-o-y. As this business contributes about 35% of overall sales, any decline here has a sizeable impact on its overall portfolio. Of course, some of the business was down due to lower the seasonality in sales of generic Tamiflu. Besides, the firm also saw an impact due to a one-time recall of metformin during the quarter. Even some of its other drugs saw lower sales.