Lux Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 103.72% YoY

Lux Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.82% YoY & profit increased by 103.72% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM IST
Lux Industries Q1 Results Live
Lux Industries Q1 Results Live

Lux Industries Q1 Results Live : Lux Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant financial performance. The company's topline increased by 2.82% year-over-year (YoY) while profit skyrocketed by 103.72% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.35% and the profit decreased by 38.82%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 8.88% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw an increase of 18.25% YoY. These rising costs have impacted the overall financial health but have not overshadowed the impressive profit growth.

Operating income for Lux Industries was down by 45.6% QoQ but showed a remarkable increase of 75.19% YoY. This indicates that while the company faced some challenges in the recent quarter, it has significantly improved its operating efficiency compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 11.3, marking an increase of 103.6% YoY. This reflects the company's strong profit performance and its ability to deliver value to shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Lux Industries has delivered a -4.07% return in the last week, an 87.01% return in the last six months, and a 70.93% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's solid performance over the longer term despite short-term fluctuations.

As of now, Lux Industries has a market capitalization of 6682.23 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 2493 and 1071.75 respectively, indicating a wide range of stock price movements over the past year.

Lux Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue535.29707.55-24.35%520.59+2.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.2634.22+8.88%31.51+18.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.593.64+53.57%6.07-7.91%
Total Operating Expense496.17635.64-21.94%498.26-0.42%
Operating Income39.1271.91-45.6%22.33+75.19%
Net Income Before Taxes44.9276.35-41.17%21.37+110.2%
Net Income33.9855.54-38.82%16.68+103.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.318.47-38.82%5.55+103.6%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹33.98Cr
₹535.29Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsLux Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 103.72% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue