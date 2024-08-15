Lux Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 103.72% YoY

Lux Industries Q1 Results Live : Lux Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant financial performance. The company's topline increased by 2.82% year-over-year (YoY) while profit skyrocketed by 103.72% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.35% and the profit decreased by 38.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 8.88% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw an increase of 18.25% YoY. These rising costs have impacted the overall financial health but have not overshadowed the impressive profit growth.

Operating income for Lux Industries was down by 45.6% QoQ but showed a remarkable increase of 75.19% YoY. This indicates that while the company faced some challenges in the recent quarter, it has significantly improved its operating efficiency compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹11.3, marking an increase of 103.6% YoY. This reflects the company's strong profit performance and its ability to deliver value to shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Lux Industries has delivered a -4.07% return in the last week, an 87.01% return in the last six months, and a 70.93% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's solid performance over the longer term despite short-term fluctuations.

As of now, Lux Industries has a market capitalization of ₹6682.23 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹2493 and ₹1071.75 respectively, indicating a wide range of stock price movements over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lux Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 535.29 707.55 -24.35% 520.59 +2.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 37.26 34.22 +8.88% 31.51 +18.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.59 3.64 +53.57% 6.07 -7.91% Total Operating Expense 496.17 635.64 -21.94% 498.26 -0.42% Operating Income 39.12 71.91 -45.6% 22.33 +75.19% Net Income Before Taxes 44.92 76.35 -41.17% 21.37 +110.2% Net Income 33.98 55.54 -38.82% 16.68 +103.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.3 18.47 -38.82% 5.55 +103.6%

