Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lux Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 103.72% YoY

Lux Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 103.72% YoY

Livemint

Lux Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.82% YoY & profit increased by 103.72% YoY

Lux Industries Q1 Results Live

Lux Industries Q1 Results Live : Lux Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant financial performance. The company's topline increased by 2.82% year-over-year (YoY) while profit skyrocketed by 103.72% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.35% and the profit decreased by 38.82%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 8.88% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw an increase of 18.25% YoY. These rising costs have impacted the overall financial health but have not overshadowed the impressive profit growth.

Operating income for Lux Industries was down by 45.6% QoQ but showed a remarkable increase of 75.19% YoY. This indicates that while the company faced some challenges in the recent quarter, it has significantly improved its operating efficiency compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 11.3, marking an increase of 103.6% YoY. This reflects the company's strong profit performance and its ability to deliver value to shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Lux Industries has delivered a -4.07% return in the last week, an 87.01% return in the last six months, and a 70.93% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's solid performance over the longer term despite short-term fluctuations.

As of now, Lux Industries has a market capitalization of 6682.23 crore. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 2493 and 1071.75 respectively, indicating a wide range of stock price movements over the past year.

Lux Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue535.29707.55-24.35%520.59+2.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.2634.22+8.88%31.51+18.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.593.64+53.57%6.07-7.91%
Total Operating Expense496.17635.64-21.94%498.26-0.42%
Operating Income39.1271.91-45.6%22.33+75.19%
Net Income Before Taxes44.9276.35-41.17%21.37+110.2%
Net Income33.9855.54-38.82%16.68+103.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.318.47-38.82%5.55+103.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹33.98Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹535.29Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

