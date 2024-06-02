Lux Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 77.96% YOY

Lux Industries Q4 Results Live : Lux Industries, the renowned company, announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline witnessed a marginal decrease of 1.07% while the profit showed a substantial increase of 77.96% Year-on-Year (YoY).
In comparison to the previous quarter, Lux Industries experienced significant growth in revenue by 58.34% and a remarkable surge in profit by 174.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Lux Industries saw a moderate rise by 1.36% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and a notable increase by 8.77% Year-on-Year (YoY).
Furthermore, the operating income of Lux Industries demonstrated a significant increase of 154.19% QoQ and a substantial rise of 95.35% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹18.47, marking a healthy growth of 77.94% YoY.
Investors witnessed mixed returns from Lux Industries with -7.67% in the last 1 week, 6.27% in the last 6 months, and a positive 9.41% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
As of now, Lux Industries commands a market capitalization of ₹4277.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1719.55 and ₹1071.75 respectively.
Lux Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|707.55
|446.86
|+58.34%
|715.19
|-1.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|34.22
|33.76
|+1.36%
|31.46
|+8.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.64
|5.99
|-39.23%
|5.36
|-32.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|635.64
|418.57
|+51.86%
|678.38
|-6.3%
|Operating Income
|71.91
|28.29
|+154.19%
|36.81
|+95.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|76.35
|26.48
|+188.33%
|40.92
|+86.58%
|Net Income
|55.54
|20.21
|+174.81%
|31.21
|+77.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.47
|6.72
|+174.85%
|10.38
|+77.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹55.54Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹707.55Cr
