Lux Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 77.96% YOY

Lux Industries Q4 Results Live : Lux Industries, the renowned company, announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline witnessed a marginal decrease of 1.07% while the profit showed a substantial increase of 77.96% Year-on-Year (YoY).

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lux Industries experienced significant growth in revenue by 58.34% and a remarkable surge in profit by 174.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Lux Industries saw a moderate rise by 1.36% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and a notable increase by 8.77% Year-on-Year (YoY).

Furthermore, the operating income of Lux Industries demonstrated a significant increase of 154.19% QoQ and a substantial rise of 95.35% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹18.47, marking a healthy growth of 77.94% YoY.

Investors witnessed mixed returns from Lux Industries with -7.67% in the last 1 week, 6.27% in the last 6 months, and a positive 9.41% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Lux Industries commands a market capitalization of ₹4277.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1719.55 and ₹1071.75 respectively.

Lux Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 707.55 446.86 +58.34% 715.19 -1.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 34.22 33.76 +1.36% 31.46 +8.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.64 5.99 -39.23% 5.36 -32.09% Total Operating Expense 635.64 418.57 +51.86% 678.38 -6.3% Operating Income 71.91 28.29 +154.19% 36.81 +95.35% Net Income Before Taxes 76.35 26.48 +188.33% 40.92 +86.58% Net Income 55.54 20.21 +174.81% 31.21 +77.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.47 6.72 +174.85% 10.38 +77.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹55.54Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹707.55Cr

