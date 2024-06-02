Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lux Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 77.96% YOY

Lux Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 77.96% YOY

Livemint

Lux Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.07% YoY & profit increased by 77.96% YoY

Lux Industries Q4 Results Live

Lux Industries Q4 Results Live : Lux Industries, the renowned company, announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline witnessed a marginal decrease of 1.07% while the profit showed a substantial increase of 77.96% Year-on-Year (YoY).

In comparison to the previous quarter, Lux Industries experienced significant growth in revenue by 58.34% and a remarkable surge in profit by 174.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Lux Industries saw a moderate rise by 1.36% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and a notable increase by 8.77% Year-on-Year (YoY).

Furthermore, the operating income of Lux Industries demonstrated a significant increase of 154.19% QoQ and a substantial rise of 95.35% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 18.47, marking a healthy growth of 77.94% YoY.

Investors witnessed mixed returns from Lux Industries with -7.67% in the last 1 week, 6.27% in the last 6 months, and a positive 9.41% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Lux Industries commands a market capitalization of 4277.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1719.55 and 1071.75 respectively.

Lux Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue707.55446.86+58.34%715.19-1.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total34.2233.76+1.36%31.46+8.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.645.99-39.23%5.36-32.09%
Total Operating Expense635.64418.57+51.86%678.38-6.3%
Operating Income71.9128.29+154.19%36.81+95.35%
Net Income Before Taxes76.3526.48+188.33%40.92+86.58%
Net Income55.5420.21+174.81%31.21+77.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.476.72+174.85%10.38+77.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹55.54Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹707.55Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.