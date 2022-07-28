Iyer, Vice Chairman, and Managing Director highlighted, “We have had a reasonable start to the year. The company has been able to report a satisfactory top-line and bottom-line performance on the back of growth in asset book and control on asset quality. We look forward to this momentum to continue in subsequent quarters. The first quarter of last year was impacted due to second wave of Covid-19. As the year progressed, the asset quality improved and the performance normalized. To that end, the current quarter performance is not comparable to that of previous year."