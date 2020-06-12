Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Friday said it is ready to give up its control of its ailing Korean subsidiary SsangYong Motor Company (SYMC) as soon as it finds a suitable investor.

“We continue to look for new investors for SYMC," Pawan Goenka, M&M’s managing director, told reporters on Friday after India’s top utility vehicle and tractor maker announced it has plunged to a net loss in the fiscal fourth-quarter from a year-earlier profit.

M&M, which holds nearly 75% in SYMC, was also in talks with the Korea Development Bank to arrange funds for the subsidiary.

In April, the M&M board declined to invest fresh equity into SYMC and urged the company’s management to find alternative sources of funding. Meanwhile, the board had approved a one-time infusion of up to 40 billion KRW ($32 million) over the June quarter to ensure continuity of operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

M&M reported a standalone loss of ₹2,510 crore in the three months ended 31 March, compared to a profit of ₹841 crore a year earlier. This was mainly because of a provisioning of ₹2,780 crore in the March quarter towards impairment of some long-term investments.

Meanwhile, Eicher Motors Ltd, the maker of Royal Enfield brand of premium motorcycles, reported a 44% year-on-year (y-o-y) drop in net profit to ₹304 crore in the March quarter amid a sharp fall in retail sales in March due to the adverse impact of the pandemic and lockdown.

M&M’s management said almost 80% of the losses triggered by the exceptional item in the past quarter came from SYMC and other international subsidiaries. M&M said while it has closed its US-based electric scooter and bike company GenZe, it continues to be on a lookout for new investors for cash-strapped SsangYong.

M&M reported standalone revenue from operations of ₹9,144 crore, a 35% drop from ₹14,035 crore a year earlier.

For M&M, while the farm equipment sector posted a net profit of ₹549 crore, up 6% y-o-y for the March quarter, the automotive business saw a 77% y-o-y drop in profit at ₹165 crore.

Sales of M&M’s passenger and commercial fell 56% and 40% y-o-y to 34,113 and 41,028 units respectively in Q4FY20, according to industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Tractors fared better, with a modest 2.6% y-o-y drop in sales at 59,290 units.

Eicher’s net sales during Q4 fell 12% y-o-y to ₹2,208 crore following a 17% drop in vehicle sales to 163,083 units. Siddhartha Lal, managing director, Eicher Motors, said the pandemic has brought in unprecedented challenges and disruptive changes for the auto industry.

“As the lockdown is easing, we see strong initial customer interest and confidence. We have built our businesses on solid fundamentals. We have a strong balance sheet and cash position, a robust business model with a focused approach," he said.

