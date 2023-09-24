M M T C Q1 FY24 results: profit at 14.65Cr, Revenue decreased by 85.81% YoY

M M T C Q1 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 85.81% YoY & profit at ₹14.65Cr

M M T C declared their Q1 FY24 results on 22 Sep, 2023. The topline decreased by 85.81% & the profit came at ₹14.65cr. It is noteworthy that M M T C had declared a loss of ₹121.84cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 69.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 112.96% q-o-q & increased by 91.76% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 13.32% q-o-q & decreased by 3.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.09 for Q1 FY24, which increased by 89.08% Y-o-Y.

M M T C has delivered -2.44% return in the last 1 week, 93.32% return in the last 6 months, and 53.17% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, M M T C has a market cap of ₹8685 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹70.35 & ₹26.3 respectively.

M M T C Financials Period Q1 FY24 Q4 FY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 214.47 708.2 -69.72% 1511.34 -85.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 64.91 30.48 +112.96% 33.85 +91.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.19 1.4 -15% 1.29 -7.75% Total Operating Expense 236.07 733.12 -67.8% 1532.15 -84.59% Operating Income -21.6 -24.92 +13.32% -20.81 -3.8% Net Income Before Taxes 18.45 14.82 +24.49% -121.51 +115.18% Net Income 14.65 9.84 +48.88% -121.84 +112.02% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.09 0.07 -234.58% -0.81 +89.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.65Cr Question : What is Q1 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹214.47Cr

