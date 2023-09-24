M M T C Q1 FY24 results: profit at 14.65Cr, Revenue decreased by 85.81% YoY

M M T C Q1 FY24 results: profit at ₹14.65Cr, Revenue decreased by 85.81% YoY1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 02:28 AM IST
M M T C declared their Q1 FY24 results on 22 Sep, 2023. The topline decreased by 85.81% & the profit came at ₹14.65cr. It is noteworthy that M M T C had declared a loss of ₹121.84cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 69.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 112.96% q-o-q & increased by 91.76% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.32% q-o-q & decreased by 3.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.09 for Q1 FY24, which increased by 89.08% Y-o-Y.
M M T C has delivered -2.44% return in the last 1 week, 93.32% return in the last 6 months, and 53.17% YTD return.
Currently, M M T C has a market cap of ₹8685 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹70.35 & ₹26.3 respectively.
M M T C Financials
|Period
|Q1 FY24
|Q4 FY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|214.47
|708.2
|-69.72%
|1511.34
|-85.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|64.91
|30.48
|+112.96%
|33.85
|+91.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.19
|1.4
|-15%
|1.29
|-7.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|236.07
|733.12
|-67.8%
|1532.15
|-84.59%
|Operating Income
|-21.6
|-24.92
|+13.32%
|-20.81
|-3.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.45
|14.82
|+24.49%
|-121.51
|+115.18%
|Net Income
|14.65
|9.84
|+48.88%
|-121.84
|+112.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.09
|0.07
|-234.58%
|-0.81
|+89.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.65Cr
Question : What is Q1 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹214.47Cr
