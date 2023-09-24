Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  M M T C Q1 FY24 results: profit at 14.65Cr, Revenue decreased by 85.81% YoY

1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 02:28 AM IST Livemint

M M T C Q1 FY24 Results

M M T C declared their Q1 FY24 results on 22 Sep, 2023. The topline decreased by 85.81% & the profit came at 14.65cr. It is noteworthy that M M T C had declared a loss of 121.84cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 69.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 112.96% q-o-q & increased by 91.76% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.32% q-o-q & decreased by 3.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.09 for Q1 FY24, which increased by 89.08% Y-o-Y.

M M T C has delivered -2.44% return in the last 1 week, 93.32% return in the last 6 months, and 53.17% YTD return.

Currently, M M T C has a market cap of 8685 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 70.35 & 26.3 respectively.

M M T C Financials

PeriodQ1 FY24Q4 FY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ1 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue214.47708.2-69.72%1511.34-85.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total64.9130.48+112.96%33.85+91.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.191.4-15%1.29-7.75%
Total Operating Expense236.07733.12-67.8%1532.15-84.59%
Operating Income-21.6-24.92+13.32%-20.81-3.8%
Net Income Before Taxes18.4514.82+24.49%-121.51+115.18%
Net Income14.659.84+48.88%-121.84+112.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.090.07-234.58%-0.81+89.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.65Cr

Question : What is Q1 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹214.47Cr

Updated: 24 Sep 2023, 02:28 AM IST
