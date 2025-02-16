M M T C Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 93.43% YOY, profit at ₹3.66 crore and revenue at ₹0.25 crore

M M T C Q3 Results 2025:M M T C declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 65.75% & the profit decreased by 93.43% YoY. Profit stood at ₹3.66 crore while revenue was at ₹0.25 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 83.97% and the profit decreased by 92.38%.
Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.66% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 14.42% year-on-year.
The operating income was reported down by 800.29% quarter-on-quarter but showed an increase of 15.61% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is ₹0.02, which reflects a decrease of 94.59% compared to the previous year.
M M T C has delivered a return of -13.6% over the last week, -42.24% over the last 6 months, and -20.56% year-to-date.
Currently, M M T C has a market capitalization of ₹8612.1 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹131.8 and a low of ₹57.
M M T C Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.25
|1.56
|-83.97%
|0.73
|-65.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|30.51
|31.67
|-3.66%
|35.65
|-14.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1
|1.01
|-0.99%
|0.98
|+2.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|31.76
|5.06
|+527.67%
|38.07
|-16.57%
|Operating Income
|-31.51
|-3.5
|-800.29%
|-37.34
|+15.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.22
|49.29
|-85.35%
|59.06
|-87.78%
|Net Income
|3.66
|48.05
|-92.38%
|55.71
|-93.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|0.14
|-85.71%
|0.37
|-94.59%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹3.66Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹0.25Cr