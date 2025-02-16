M M T C Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 93.43% YOY, profit at ₹3.66 crore and revenue at ₹0.25 crore

M M T C Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 65.75% YoY & profit decreased by 93.43% YoY, profit at 3.66 crore and revenue at 0.25 crore

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
Advertisement
M M T C Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

M M T C Q3 Results 2025:M M T C declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 65.75% & the profit decreased by 93.43% YoY. Profit stood at 3.66 crore while revenue was at 0.25 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 83.97% and the profit decreased by 92.38%.

Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.66% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 14.42% year-on-year.

M M T C Q3 Results

Advertisement

The operating income was reported down by 800.29% quarter-on-quarter but showed an increase of 15.61% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is 0.02, which reflects a decrease of 94.59% compared to the previous year.

M M T C has delivered a return of -13.6% over the last week, -42.24% over the last 6 months, and -20.56% year-to-date.

Currently, M M T C has a market capitalization of 8612.1 Cr, with a 52-week high of 131.8 and a low of 57.

Advertisement

M M T C Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.251.56-83.97%0.73-65.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.5131.67-3.66%35.65-14.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.01-0.99%0.98+2.04%
Total Operating Expense31.765.06+527.67%38.07-16.57%
Operating Income-31.51-3.5-800.29%-37.34+15.61%
Net Income Before Taxes7.2249.29-85.35%59.06-87.78%
Net Income3.6648.05-92.38%55.71-93.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.020.14-85.71%0.37-94.59%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsM M T C Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 93.43% YOY, profit at ₹3.66 crore and revenue at ₹0.25 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹3.66Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0.25Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget