M M T C Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 93.43% YOY, profit at ₹3.66 crore and revenue at ₹0.25 crore

M M T C Q3 Results 2025:M M T C declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 65.75% & the profit decreased by 93.43% YoY. Profit stood at ₹3.66 crore while revenue was at ₹0.25 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 83.97% and the profit decreased by 92.38%.

Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.66% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 14.42% year-on-year.

M M T C Q3 Results

The operating income was reported down by 800.29% quarter-on-quarter but showed an increase of 15.61% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is ₹0.02, which reflects a decrease of 94.59% compared to the previous year.

M M T C has delivered a return of -13.6% over the last week, -42.24% over the last 6 months, and -20.56% year-to-date.

Currently, M M T C has a market capitalization of ₹8612.1 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹131.8 and a low of ₹57.

M M T C Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.25 1.56 -83.97% 0.73 -65.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 30.51 31.67 -3.66% 35.65 -14.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 1 1.01 -0.99% 0.98 +2.04% Total Operating Expense 31.76 5.06 +527.67% 38.07 -16.57% Operating Income -31.51 -3.5 -800.29% -37.34 +15.61% Net Income Before Taxes 7.22 49.29 -85.35% 59.06 -87.78% Net Income 3.66 48.05 -92.38% 55.71 -93.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 0.14 -85.71% 0.37 -94.59%

