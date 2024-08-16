Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 77.08% YOY

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 77.08% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live : Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable improvement in their financial performance. The company reported that their topline revenue decreased by 0% year-on-year (YoY), while the net loss significantly decreased by 77.08% YoY. This marks a considerable reduction in losses compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed no change, remaining flat at a 0% decline. In contrast, the net loss saw a stark increase of 100.31% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), indicating a challenging period for the company in recent months.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged quarter-on-quarter, reflecting a 0% decline. Nevertheless, on a yearly basis, these expenses surged by 110%, which might have contributed to the increased operational costs and impacted the quarterly results.

Operating income faced a dramatic decline of 100.31% QoQ, yet it improved significantly by 77.08% YoY. This indicates that while the company faced short-term operational challenges, its long-term operational efficiency has improved compared to last year.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), the company reported an EPS of -0 for Q1, which represents a 77.17% improvement YoY. Despite the negative EPS, this improvement highlights the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its profitability and shareholder value.

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-0%0+110%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-100%0-100%
Total Operating Expense0-1.05+100.31%0.01-77.08%
Operating Income-01.05-100.31%-0.01+77.08%
Net Income Before Taxes-01.05-100.31%-0.01+77.08%
Net Income-01.05-100.31%-0.01+77.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0-0.01+94.82%-0+77.17%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-0Cr
₹0Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsMaa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 77.08% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.75
    11:18 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.38%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,934.25
    11:17 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    39.1 (1.35%)

    Dabur India

    610.80
    11:18 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    6.55 (1.08%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.30
    11:18 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.55 (0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    308.65
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    18.3 (6.3%)

    Zensar Technologies

    786.00
    11:10 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.05 (5.94%)

    Birlasoft

    599.00
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    33.1 (5.85%)

    Mphasis

    2,855.60
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    138.7 (5.11%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue