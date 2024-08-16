Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 77.08% YOY

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live : Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable improvement in their financial performance. The company reported that their topline revenue decreased by 0% year-on-year (YoY), while the net loss significantly decreased by 77.08% YoY. This marks a considerable reduction in losses compared to the same period last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed no change, remaining flat at a 0% decline. In contrast, the net loss saw a stark increase of 100.31% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), indicating a challenging period for the company in recent months.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged quarter-on-quarter, reflecting a 0% decline. Nevertheless, on a yearly basis, these expenses surged by 110%, which might have contributed to the increased operational costs and impacted the quarterly results.
Operating income faced a dramatic decline of 100.31% QoQ, yet it improved significantly by 77.08% YoY. This indicates that while the company faced short-term operational challenges, its long-term operational efficiency has improved compared to last year.
In terms of earnings per share (EPS), the company reported an EPS of ₹-0 for Q1, which represents a 77.17% improvement YoY. Despite the negative EPS, this improvement highlights the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its profitability and shareholder value.
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|+110%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-100%
|0
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|0
|-1.05
|+100.31%
|0.01
|-77.08%
|Operating Income
|-0
|1.05
|-100.31%
|-0.01
|+77.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0
|1.05
|-100.31%
|-0.01
|+77.08%
|Net Income
|-0
|1.05
|-100.31%
|-0.01
|+77.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0
|-0.01
|+94.82%
|-0
|+77.17%
