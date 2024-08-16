Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 77.08% YOY

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live : Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable improvement in their financial performance. The company reported that their topline revenue decreased by 0% year-on-year (YoY), while the net loss significantly decreased by 77.08% YoY. This marks a considerable reduction in losses compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed no change, remaining flat at a 0% decline. In contrast, the net loss saw a stark increase of 100.31% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), indicating a challenging period for the company in recent months.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged quarter-on-quarter, reflecting a 0% decline. Nevertheless, on a yearly basis, these expenses surged by 110%, which might have contributed to the increased operational costs and impacted the quarterly results.

Operating income faced a dramatic decline of 100.31% QoQ, yet it improved significantly by 77.08% YoY. This indicates that while the company faced short-term operational challenges, its long-term operational efficiency has improved compared to last year.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), the company reported an EPS of ₹-0 for Q1, which represents a 77.17% improvement YoY. Despite the negative EPS, this improvement highlights the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its profitability and shareholder value.

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 -0% 0 +110% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -100% 0 -100% Total Operating Expense 0 -1.05 +100.31% 0.01 -77.08% Operating Income -0 1.05 -100.31% -0.01 +77.08% Net Income Before Taxes -0 1.05 -100.31% -0.01 +77.08% Net Income -0 1.05 -100.31% -0.01 +77.08% Diluted Normalized EPS -0 -0.01 +94.82% -0 +77.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

