Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 77.08% YOY

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 77.08% YOY

Livemint

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 77.08% YoY

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Q1 Results Live : Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable improvement in their financial performance. The company reported that their topline revenue decreased by 0% year-on-year (YoY), while the net loss significantly decreased by 77.08% YoY. This marks a considerable reduction in losses compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed no change, remaining flat at a 0% decline. In contrast, the net loss saw a stark increase of 100.31% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), indicating a challenging period for the company in recent months.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged quarter-on-quarter, reflecting a 0% decline. Nevertheless, on a yearly basis, these expenses surged by 110%, which might have contributed to the increased operational costs and impacted the quarterly results.

Operating income faced a dramatic decline of 100.31% QoQ, yet it improved significantly by 77.08% YoY. This indicates that while the company faced short-term operational challenges, its long-term operational efficiency has improved compared to last year.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), the company reported an EPS of -0 for Q1, which represents a 77.17% improvement YoY. Despite the negative EPS, this improvement highlights the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its profitability and shareholder value.

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-0%0+110%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-100%0-100%
Total Operating Expense0-1.05+100.31%0.01-77.08%
Operating Income-01.05-100.31%-0.01+77.08%
Net Income Before Taxes-01.05-100.31%-0.01+77.08%
Net Income-01.05-100.31%-0.01+77.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0-0.01+94.82%-0+77.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.