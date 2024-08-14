Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 66.6% YoY

Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live : Maan Aluminium declared their Q1 results on 13 August, 2024. The topline for the company decreased by 14.75% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit decreased significantly by 66.6% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.53% and the profit saw a decrease of 53.43%.

The company's financial performance was further impacted by rising costs. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 20.71% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 3.99% YoY, indicating higher operational costs.

Operating income was also under pressure, down by 54.16% q-o-q and experiencing a significant decrease of 69.98% YoY. This decline in operating income indicates the challenges the company is facing in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.63, which is a decrease of 66.44% YoY. This drop in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability for the company.

In terms of market performance, Maan Aluminium has delivered a -4.23% return in the last 1 week, a -24.38% return in the last 6 months, and a -14.55% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.

Currently, Maan Aluminium has a market capitalization of ₹657.62 Cr. The 52-week high for the company's stock is ₹175, while the 52-week low stands at ₹64.45, showing a wide range of volatility in the stock price over the past year.

Maan Aluminium Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 176.78 237.4 -25.53% 207.36 -14.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.43 3.67 +20.71% 4.26 +3.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.27 1.22 +4.1% 1.12 +13.39% Total Operating Expense 173.09 229.35 -24.53% 195.07 -11.27% Operating Income 3.69 8.05 -54.16% 12.29 -69.98% Net Income Before Taxes 4.46 9.75 -54.26% 13.57 -67.13% Net Income 3.39 7.28 -53.43% 10.15 -66.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.63 1.35 -53.33% 1.88 -66.44%