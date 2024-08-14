Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 66.6% YoY

Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 14.75% YoY & profit decreased by 66.6% YoY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live
Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live

Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live : Maan Aluminium declared their Q1 results on 13 August, 2024. The topline for the company decreased by 14.75% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit decreased significantly by 66.6% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.53% and the profit saw a decrease of 53.43%.

The company's financial performance was further impacted by rising costs. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 20.71% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 3.99% YoY, indicating higher operational costs.

Operating income was also under pressure, down by 54.16% q-o-q and experiencing a significant decrease of 69.98% YoY. This decline in operating income indicates the challenges the company is facing in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.63, which is a decrease of 66.44% YoY. This drop in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability for the company.

In terms of market performance, Maan Aluminium has delivered a -4.23% return in the last 1 week, a -24.38% return in the last 6 months, and a -14.55% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.

Currently, Maan Aluminium has a market capitalization of 657.62 Cr. The 52-week high for the company's stock is 175, while the 52-week low stands at 64.45, showing a wide range of volatility in the stock price over the past year.

Maan Aluminium Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue176.78237.4-25.53%207.36-14.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.433.67+20.71%4.26+3.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.271.22+4.1%1.12+13.39%
Total Operating Expense173.09229.35-24.53%195.07-11.27%
Operating Income3.698.05-54.16%12.29-69.98%
Net Income Before Taxes4.469.75-54.26%13.57-67.13%
Net Income3.397.28-53.43%10.15-66.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.631.35-53.33%1.88-66.44%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹3.39Cr
₹176.78Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsMaan Aluminium Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 66.6% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    144.55
    11:29 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -4.35 (-2.92%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.95
    11:29 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.25 (-0.15%)

    Tata Power

    405.95
    11:29 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.35 (-0.58%)

    Vedanta

    415.40
    11:29 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -7.3 (-1.73%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    EPL

    236.60
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    18.85 (8.66%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    954.85
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    59.65 (6.66%)

    PB Fintech

    1,569.05
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    88.05 (5.95%)

    PCBL

    396.75
    11:27 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    21.75 (5.8%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue