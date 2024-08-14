Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 66.6% YoY

Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 66.6% YoY

Livemint

Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 14.75% YoY & profit decreased by 66.6% YoY

Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live

Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live : Maan Aluminium declared their Q1 results on 13 August, 2024. The topline for the company decreased by 14.75% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit decreased significantly by 66.6% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.53% and the profit saw a decrease of 53.43%.

The company's financial performance was further impacted by rising costs. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 20.71% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 3.99% YoY, indicating higher operational costs.

Operating income was also under pressure, down by 54.16% q-o-q and experiencing a significant decrease of 69.98% YoY. This decline in operating income indicates the challenges the company is facing in maintaining profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.63, which is a decrease of 66.44% YoY. This drop in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability for the company.

In terms of market performance, Maan Aluminium has delivered a -4.23% return in the last 1 week, a -24.38% return in the last 6 months, and a -14.55% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.

Currently, Maan Aluminium has a market capitalization of 657.62 Cr. The 52-week high for the company's stock is 175, while the 52-week low stands at 64.45, showing a wide range of volatility in the stock price over the past year.

Maan Aluminium Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue176.78237.4-25.53%207.36-14.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.433.67+20.71%4.26+3.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.271.22+4.1%1.12+13.39%
Total Operating Expense173.09229.35-24.53%195.07-11.27%
Operating Income3.698.05-54.16%12.29-69.98%
Net Income Before Taxes4.469.75-54.26%13.57-67.13%
Net Income3.397.28-53.43%10.15-66.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.631.35-53.33%1.88-66.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.39Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹176.78Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

