Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 66.6% YoY

Maan Aluminium Q1 Results Live : Maan Aluminium declared their Q1 results on 13 August, 2024. The topline for the company decreased by 14.75% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit decreased significantly by 66.6% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 25.53% and the profit saw a decrease of 53.43%.
The company's financial performance was further impacted by rising costs. The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 20.71% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 3.99% YoY, indicating higher operational costs.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Operating income was also under pressure, down by 54.16% q-o-q and experiencing a significant decrease of 69.98% YoY. This decline in operating income indicates the challenges the company is facing in maintaining profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.63, which is a decrease of 66.44% YoY. This drop in EPS reflects the overall reduction in profitability for the company.
In terms of market performance, Maan Aluminium has delivered a -4.23% return in the last 1 week, a -24.38% return in the last 6 months, and a -14.55% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.
Currently, Maan Aluminium has a market capitalization of ₹657.62 Cr. The 52-week high for the company's stock is ₹175, while the 52-week low stands at ₹64.45, showing a wide range of volatility in the stock price over the past year.
Maan Aluminium Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|176.78
|237.4
|-25.53%
|207.36
|-14.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.43
|3.67
|+20.71%
|4.26
|+3.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.27
|1.22
|+4.1%
|1.12
|+13.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|173.09
|229.35
|-24.53%
|195.07
|-11.27%
|Operating Income
|3.69
|8.05
|-54.16%
|12.29
|-69.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.46
|9.75
|-54.26%
|13.57
|-67.13%
|Net Income
|3.39
|7.28
|-53.43%
|10.15
|-66.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.63
|1.35
|-53.33%
|1.88
|-66.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.39Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹176.78Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar