Machhar Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 82.06% YOY

Machhar Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 9.69% YoY & profit decreased by 82.06% YoY.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Machhar Industries Q2 Results Live
Machhar Industries Q2 Results Live

Machhar Industries Q2 Results Live : Machhar Industries has released its Q2 results for the fiscal year, declaring a significant downturn in both revenue and profit. The results, announced on 23 October 2024, show that the company's topline decreased by 9.69% year-over-year, while profit saw a staggering decline of 82.06%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the figures are even more alarming, with revenue declining by 22.84% and profit plummeting by 88.67%. This trend raises concerns regarding the company's operational efficiency and market positioning.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses have not helped the situation, rising by 0.43% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 5.43% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could be a contributing factor to the declining profit margins.

Moreover, the operating income was reported to be down by 170.33% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 217.76% year-over-year, indicating severe challenges in maintaining profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stand at 0.21, reflecting an 82.08% decrease year-over-year. This alarming reduction in EPS underscores the financial difficulties facing Machhar Industries and raises questions about future growth strategies.

Machhar Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.624.69-22.84%4.01-9.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.550.55+0.43%0.53+5.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.130.13-0%0.11+14.56%
Total Operating Expense3.754.51-16.92%3.9-3.93%
Operating Income-0.130.18-170.33%0.11-217.76%
Net Income Before Taxes0.030.17-80.96%0.12-72.95%
Net Income0.020.14-88.67%0.09-82.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.211.57-86.5%1.18-82.08%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹0.02Cr
₹3.62Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:09 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsMachhar Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 82.06% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    11:14 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0 (0%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.00
    11:14 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.35 (1.25%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.00
    11:14 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.4 (1.13%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.35
    11:14 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.35 (0.23%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.