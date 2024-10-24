Machhar Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 82.06% YOY

Machhar Industries Q2 Results Live : Machhar Industries has released its Q2 results for the fiscal year, declaring a significant downturn in both revenue and profit. The results, announced on 23 October 2024, show that the company's topline decreased by 9.69% year-over-year, while profit saw a staggering decline of 82.06%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the figures are even more alarming, with revenue declining by 22.84% and profit plummeting by 88.67%. This trend raises concerns regarding the company's operational efficiency and market positioning.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses have not helped the situation, rising by 0.43% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 5.43% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could be a contributing factor to the declining profit margins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the operating income was reported to be down by 170.33% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 217.76% year-over-year, indicating severe challenges in maintaining profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stand at ₹0.21, reflecting an 82.08% decrease year-over-year. This alarming reduction in EPS underscores the financial difficulties facing Machhar Industries and raises questions about future growth strategies.

Machhar Industries Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.62 4.69 -22.84% 4.01 -9.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.55 0.55 +0.43% 0.53 +5.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.13 0.13 -0% 0.11 +14.56% Total Operating Expense 3.75 4.51 -16.92% 3.9 -3.93% Operating Income -0.13 0.18 -170.33% 0.11 -217.76% Net Income Before Taxes 0.03 0.17 -80.96% 0.12 -72.95% Net Income 0.02 0.14 -88.67% 0.09 -82.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.21 1.57 -86.5% 1.18 -82.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.02Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹3.62Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}