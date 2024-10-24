Machhar Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 82.06% YOY

Machhar Industries Q2 Results Live : Machhar Industries has released its Q2 results for the fiscal year, declaring a significant downturn in both revenue and profit. The results, announced on 23 October 2024, show that the company's topline decreased by 9.69% year-over-year, while profit saw a staggering decline of 82.06%.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the figures are even more alarming, with revenue declining by 22.84% and profit plummeting by 88.67%. This trend raises concerns regarding the company's operational efficiency and market positioning.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses have not helped the situation, rising by 0.43% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 5.43% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could be a contributing factor to the declining profit margins.
Moreover, the operating income was reported to be down by 170.33% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 217.76% year-over-year, indicating severe challenges in maintaining profitability.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stand at ₹0.21, reflecting an 82.08% decrease year-over-year. This alarming reduction in EPS underscores the financial difficulties facing Machhar Industries and raises questions about future growth strategies.
Machhar Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.62
|4.69
|-22.84%
|4.01
|-9.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.55
|0.55
|+0.43%
|0.53
|+5.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.13
|0.13
|-0%
|0.11
|+14.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.75
|4.51
|-16.92%
|3.9
|-3.93%
|Operating Income
|-0.13
|0.18
|-170.33%
|0.11
|-217.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.03
|0.17
|-80.96%
|0.12
|-72.95%
|Net Income
|0.02
|0.14
|-88.67%
|0.09
|-82.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.21
|1.57
|-86.5%
|1.18
|-82.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.02Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.62Cr
