Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Machhar Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 82.06% YOY

Livemint

Machhar Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 9.69% YoY & profit decreased by 82.06% YoY.

Machhar Industries Q2 Results Live

Machhar Industries Q2 Results Live : Machhar Industries has released its Q2 results for the fiscal year, declaring a significant downturn in both revenue and profit. The results, announced on 23 October 2024, show that the company's topline decreased by 9.69% year-over-year, while profit saw a staggering decline of 82.06%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the figures are even more alarming, with revenue declining by 22.84% and profit plummeting by 88.67%. This trend raises concerns regarding the company's operational efficiency and market positioning.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses have not helped the situation, rising by 0.43% quarter-over-quarter and increasing by 5.43% year-over-year. This increase in expenses could be a contributing factor to the declining profit margins.

Moreover, the operating income was reported to be down by 170.33% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 217.76% year-over-year, indicating severe challenges in maintaining profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stand at 0.21, reflecting an 82.08% decrease year-over-year. This alarming reduction in EPS underscores the financial difficulties facing Machhar Industries and raises questions about future growth strategies.

Machhar Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.624.69-22.84%4.01-9.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.550.55+0.43%0.53+5.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.130.13-0%0.11+14.56%
Total Operating Expense3.754.51-16.92%3.9-3.93%
Operating Income-0.130.18-170.33%0.11-217.76%
Net Income Before Taxes0.030.17-80.96%0.12-72.95%
Net Income0.020.14-88.67%0.09-82.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.211.57-86.5%1.18-82.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.02Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.62Cr

