Machino Plastics Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 7575% YOY

Machino Plastics, a leading company in the plastics industry, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 21 Nov, 2023.
The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 4.01% compared to the same period last year, showcasing steady growth.
More impressively, the company's profit saw a massive increase of 7575% YoY, indicating strong financial performance.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 5.38% and a decrease in profit by 24.39%.
Despite these fluctuations, Machino Plastics managed to maintain a positive trend in its overall financial operations.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.63% compared to the previous quarter.
On a year-on-year basis, the SG&A expenses increased by 18.35%, which could be attributed to various factors such as inflation or expansion of operations.
The operating income of Machino Plastics witnessed a decline of 6.29% when compared to the previous quarter.
However, the operating income showed an impressive increase of 43.27% YoY, indicating the company's ability to generate profits from its core operations.
Furthermore, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹0.95, which showcased a significant increase of 7573.67% YoY.
This increase in EPS indicates that Machino Plastics has been able to generate higher profits for its shareholders.
In terms of market performance, Machino Plastics delivered a return of 0.85% in the last 1 week, demonstrating a stable trend in the short term.
Over the past 6 months, the company delivered an impressive return of 42.83%, reflecting strong growth over a longer time frame.
Year-to-date, Machino Plastics has provided a return of 49.35%, indicating positive performance for investors in the current calendar year.
Currently, Machino Plastics has a market capitalization of ₹105.4 Cr and its 52-week high and low prices stand at ₹197.6 and ₹94 respectively.
Overall, Machino Plastics' Q2 FY24 results showcase a substantial increase in profit and a moderate growth in revenue, positioning the company for future success in the plastics industry.
Machino Plastics Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|83.78
|88.54
|-5.38%
|80.55
|+4.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.27
|10.1
|+1.63%
|8.68
|+18.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.55
|3.54
|+0.21%
|3.35
|+5.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|81.2
|85.79
|-5.35%
|78.75
|+3.11%
|Operating Income
|2.58
|2.75
|-6.29%
|1.8
|+43.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.03
|1.25
|-17.67%
|0.34
|+204.51%
|Net Income
|0.58
|0.77
|-24.39%
|0.01
|+7575%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.95
|1.26
|-24.6%
|0.01
|+7573.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.58Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹83.78Cr
