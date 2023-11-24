Machino Plastics Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 7575% YOY

Machino Plastics, a leading company in the plastics industry, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 21 Nov, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 4.01% compared to the same period last year, showcasing steady growth.

More impressively, the company's profit saw a massive increase of 7575% YoY, indicating strong financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 5.38% and a decrease in profit by 24.39%.

Despite these fluctuations, Machino Plastics managed to maintain a positive trend in its overall financial operations.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.63% compared to the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a year-on-year basis, the SG&A expenses increased by 18.35%, which could be attributed to various factors such as inflation or expansion of operations.

The operating income of Machino Plastics witnessed a decline of 6.29% when compared to the previous quarter.

However, the operating income showed an impressive increase of 43.27% YoY, indicating the company's ability to generate profits from its core operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹0.95, which showcased a significant increase of 7573.67% YoY.

This increase in EPS indicates that Machino Plastics has been able to generate higher profits for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Machino Plastics delivered a return of 0.85% in the last 1 week, demonstrating a stable trend in the short term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the past 6 months, the company delivered an impressive return of 42.83%, reflecting strong growth over a longer time frame.

Year-to-date, Machino Plastics has provided a return of 49.35%, indicating positive performance for investors in the current calendar year.

Currently, Machino Plastics has a market capitalization of ₹105.4 Cr and its 52-week high and low prices stand at ₹197.6 and ₹94 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, Machino Plastics' Q2 FY24 results showcase a substantial increase in profit and a moderate growth in revenue, positioning the company for future success in the plastics industry.

Machino Plastics Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 83.78 88.54 -5.38% 80.55 +4.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.27 10.1 +1.63% 8.68 +18.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.55 3.54 +0.21% 3.35 +5.85% Total Operating Expense 81.2 85.79 -5.35% 78.75 +3.11% Operating Income 2.58 2.75 -6.29% 1.8 +43.27% Net Income Before Taxes 1.03 1.25 -17.67% 0.34 +204.51% Net Income 0.58 0.77 -24.39% 0.01 +7575% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.95 1.26 -24.6% 0.01 +7573.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.58Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹83.78Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.