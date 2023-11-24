Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Machino Plastics Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 7575% YOY

Machino Plastics Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 7575% YOY

Livemint

Machino Plastics Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 4.01% YoY & profit increased by 7575% YoY

Machino Plastics Q2 FY24 Results

Machino Plastics, a leading company in the plastics industry, announced their Q2 FY24 results on 21 Nov, 2023.

The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 4.01% compared to the same period last year, showcasing steady growth.

More impressively, the company's profit saw a massive increase of 7575% YoY, indicating strong financial performance.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 5.38% and a decrease in profit by 24.39%.

Despite these fluctuations, Machino Plastics managed to maintain a positive trend in its overall financial operations.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 1.63% compared to the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, the SG&A expenses increased by 18.35%, which could be attributed to various factors such as inflation or expansion of operations.

The operating income of Machino Plastics witnessed a decline of 6.29% when compared to the previous quarter.

However, the operating income showed an impressive increase of 43.27% YoY, indicating the company's ability to generate profits from its core operations.

Furthermore, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 0.95, which showcased a significant increase of 7573.67% YoY.

This increase in EPS indicates that Machino Plastics has been able to generate higher profits for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Machino Plastics delivered a return of 0.85% in the last 1 week, demonstrating a stable trend in the short term.

Over the past 6 months, the company delivered an impressive return of 42.83%, reflecting strong growth over a longer time frame.

Year-to-date, Machino Plastics has provided a return of 49.35%, indicating positive performance for investors in the current calendar year.

Currently, Machino Plastics has a market capitalization of 105.4 Cr and its 52-week high and low prices stand at 197.6 and 94 respectively.

Overall, Machino Plastics' Q2 FY24 results showcase a substantial increase in profit and a moderate growth in revenue, positioning the company for future success in the plastics industry.

Machino Plastics Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue83.7888.54-5.38%80.55+4.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.2710.1+1.63%8.68+18.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.553.54+0.21%3.35+5.85%
Total Operating Expense81.285.79-5.35%78.75+3.11%
Operating Income2.582.75-6.29%1.8+43.27%
Net Income Before Taxes1.031.25-17.67%0.34+204.51%
Net Income0.580.77-24.39%0.01+7575%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.951.26-24.6%0.01+7573.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.58Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹83.78Cr

