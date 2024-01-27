Macrotech Developers Q3 Results: Net profit rises 25% to ₹505 crore, revenue up 65% YoY
Macrotech Developers Q3 Results: The realty firm's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose 65.2 per cent at ₹2,930.6 crore, compared to ₹1,774 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Macrotech Developers Q3 Results: Macrotech Developers announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) on Saturday, reporting a rise of 25 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹505 crore, compared to ₹405 crore in the year-ago period.
