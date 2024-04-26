Hello User
Macrotech Developers Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.6% YOY

Macrotech Developers Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.6% YOY

Livemint

Macrotech Developers Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 23.44% YoY & profit decreased by 10.6% YoY

Macrotech Developers Q4 Results Live

Macrotech Developers Q4 Results Live : Macrotech Developers declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 23.44% & the profit decreased by 10.6% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 37.12% and the profit increased by 32.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.13% q-o-q & increased by 15.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.86% q-o-q & increased by 25.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.81 for Q4 which decreased by 11.47% Y-o-Y.

Macrotech Developers has delivered 7.87% return in the last 1 week, 64.83% return in the last 6 months and 22.17% YTD return.

Currently, Macrotech Developers has a market cap of 124351.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1277.9 & 445.5 respectively.

As of 26 Apr, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.

Macrotech Developers Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4018.52930.6+37.12%3255.42+23.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total119.6117.1+2.13%103.47+15.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization117.333.3+252.25%29.6+296.28%
Total Operating Expense3088.92186.1+41.3%2513.3+22.9%
Operating Income929.6744.5+24.86%742.12+25.26%
Net Income Before Taxes878.5649.1+35.34%638.29+37.63%
Net Income665.5503.3+32.23%744.43-10.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.816.04+12.68%7.69-11.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹665.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4018.5Cr

