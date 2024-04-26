Macrotech Developers Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.6% YOY

Macrotech Developers Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 23.44% YoY & profit decreased by 10.6% YoY

Macrotech Developers Q4 Results Live : Macrotech Developers declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 23.44% & the profit decreased by 10.6% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 37.12% and the profit increased by 32.23%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.13% q-o-q & increased by 15.59% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.86% q-o-q & increased by 25.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.81 for Q4 which decreased by 11.47% Y-o-Y.

Macrotech Developers has delivered 7.87% return in the last 1 week, 64.83% return in the last 6 months and 22.17% YTD return.

Currently, Macrotech Developers has a market cap of ₹124351.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1277.9 & ₹445.5 respectively.

As of 26 Apr, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.

Macrotech Developers Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4018.5 2930.6 +37.12% 3255.42 +23.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 119.6 117.1 +2.13% 103.47 +15.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 117.3 33.3 +252.25% 29.6 +296.28% Total Operating Expense 3088.9 2186.1 +41.3% 2513.3 +22.9% Operating Income 929.6 744.5 +24.86% 742.12 +25.26% Net Income Before Taxes 878.5 649.1 +35.34% 638.29 +37.63% Net Income 665.5 503.3 +32.23% 744.43 -10.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.81 6.04 +12.68% 7.69 -11.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹665.5Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4018.5Cr

