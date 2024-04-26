Macrotech Developers Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.6% YOY

Macrotech Developers Q4 Results Live : Macrotech Developers declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 23.44% & the profit decreased by 10.6% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 37.12% and the profit increased by 32.23%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.13% q-o-q & increased by 15.59% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 24.86% q-o-q & increased by 25.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.81 for Q4 which decreased by 11.47% Y-o-Y.
Macrotech Developers has delivered 7.87% return in the last 1 week, 64.83% return in the last 6 months and 22.17% YTD return.
Currently, Macrotech Developers has a market cap of ₹124351.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1277.9 & ₹445.5 respectively.
As of 26 Apr, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Apr, 2024, was to Buy.
Macrotech Developers Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4018.5
|2930.6
|+37.12%
|3255.42
|+23.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|119.6
|117.1
|+2.13%
|103.47
|+15.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|117.3
|33.3
|+252.25%
|29.6
|+296.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|3088.9
|2186.1
|+41.3%
|2513.3
|+22.9%
|Operating Income
|929.6
|744.5
|+24.86%
|742.12
|+25.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|878.5
|649.1
|+35.34%
|638.29
|+37.63%
|Net Income
|665.5
|503.3
|+32.23%
|744.43
|-10.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.81
|6.04
|+12.68%
|7.69
|-11.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹665.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4018.5Cr
