Macrotech Developers raises FY25 pre-sales guidance by a fifth to ₹17,500 crore
Macrotech plans to launch seven new projects in the current financial year, across 3.4 million sq ft, in Mumbai and Pune
The company will launch another 6.7 million sq ft in the form of new phases in its existing projects.
Bengaluru: Macrotech Developers Ltd, which operates under the ‘Lodha’ brand, has raised its 2024-25 pre-sales guidance by 20% to ₹17,500 crore, supported by strong demand and a robust launch pipeline, said a top company executive.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message