Macrotech Developers Ltd, which operates under the Lodha brand, on Tuesday posted a xx% jump in net profit to ₹538.02 crore in the March-ended quarter, from ₹312.19 crore in the corresponding year-ago quarter. Total income too rose about 36% to ₹3516.41 crore, from ₹2611.17 crore during the period. The Mumbai-based developer significantly reduced its net debt to ₹9300 crore in 2021-22.

Macrotech said it reported its best ever quarterly and annual pre-sales performance. Macrotech achieved ₹9,024 crore of pre-sales in India in 2021-22, meeting its ₹9000 crore guidance, despite the disruption due to the second wave of the pandemic in 2021.

“Despite the three-month disruption due to the pandemic, we are extremely pleased to report our best ever quarterly and annual pre-sales performance. Our pre-sales guidance for 2022-23 is a 25% jump to ₹11,500 crore. We have a launch strategy of about 8 million sq ft. We are almost net debt zero in our UK business and aim to bring down our debt in the India business by ₹3000 crore to below ₹6000 crore," Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO, Macrotech Developers said in an interview.

Of the ₹11,500 crore of pre-sales guidance in FY23, about ₹1000 crore will be achieved through land monetization and sales of so-called non-core assets, but the majority will be through foresale of residential units and commercial office space.

The developer signed up 11 joint development agreements in FY22, with gross development value of ₹15,000 crore. It expects to maintain similar momentum in new project additions through JDAs in 2022-23 as well.

The sales in its two London projects have enabled Macrotech to pre-pay $170 million of dollar bonds a year ahead of its scheduled maturity. The remaining outstanding of $55 million will be paid out of receivables from already sold units.

“Our debt reduction plans will get accelerated as our investment in the UK is repatriated back starting FY23," the company said.