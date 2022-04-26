Macrotech Q4 net profit up 93% to Rs538 crore

“Despite the three-month disruption due to the pandemic, we are extremely pleased to report our best ever quarterly and annual pre-sales performance. Our pre-sales guidance for 2022-23 is a 25% jump to ₹11,500 crore. We have a launch strategy of about 8 million sq ft. We are almost net debt zero in our UK business and aim to bring down our debt in the India business by ₹3000 crore to below ₹6000 crore," Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO, Macrotech Developers said in an interview.

